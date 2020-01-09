Six falls lead to Saranac win, Smith earns 150

× Expand Keith Lobdell Bryce Smith recorded his 150th career win for the Saranac Chiefs Wednesday in a 62-15 victory over Northern Adirondack.

SARANAC | Five pins and one tech fall helped the Saranac varsity wrestling team out to a big lead in defeating Northern Adirondack, 62-15, Wednesday.

The Chiefs scored the first 17 points of the match as Ryan Devins won with a first period pin and Collin Clancy scored a tech fall on both sides of a forfeit.

After Dolan Gilmore scored a first period pin to give the Bobcats their first six points of the night, the Chiefs went on a 30-point run, including a pair of forfeits, as Landen Smith scored a 4-0 decision; Hunter Devins a 1-0 decision over Caden Bruce; Robert Foley a second period pin; and Bryce Smith scoring a second period pin to claim his 150th career victory of the Chiefs.

Tim Gadway and Kaiden Kriplin also scored pins, while Emilio Lugo won a 5-02 decision.

Jim LaPoint scored a 5-0 decision for the other Bobcat contested win.