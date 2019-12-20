SLP earns one point in two games

× Expand Keith Lobdell Darianna Patterson had a goal and assist in helping to lead the SLP comeback effort to force a 2-2 tie against Salmon River Wednesday.

SARANAC LAKE | Massena did all of their scoring in the opening period as they earned a 4-1 win over the SLP varsity girls hockey team Thursday.

Ireland Preston scored the lone goal of the game for SLP on an unassisted marker with less than two minutes remaining, while Brooke Paries made 10 saves and Olivia Ferebee made 19.

On Wednesday, Darianna Petterson helped SLP recover from a two goal deficit in the final eight minutes of play, scoring an unassisted power play goal and then assisting on the equalizer by Ireland Preston in a 2-2 tie against Salmon River.

Danaya Patterson also assisted on the Preston goal, while Brooke Paries made 25 saves in the game.