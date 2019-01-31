SLP, PHS to play for girls hockey title

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Lydia Bullock had two goals and an assist in SLP’s 4-1 win over Franklin Academy Wednesday. SLP will now play Plattsburgh High in the Section VII championship game Sunday.

SARANAC LAKE | Top seed SLP and third seed Plattsburgh High will meet for the Section VII girls hockey championship Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Stafford Ice Arena after both scored wins in the semifinal round Wednesday.

SLP scored a 4-1 win over fourth seed Franklin Academy while the Hornets traveled to Chazy to score a 4-2 win over second seed Beekmantown

SLP ADVANCES

Lydia Bullock scored twice in the first period to help SLP jump out to a 3-0 lead as they scored a 4-1 win over the Franklin Academy Huskies.

Bullock opened first period scoring on assists from Madelyn and Katie Gay, before Lea Hill scored a power play goal on an assist from Bullock who then scored late in the period on a Meagan O’Brien assist.

Darianna Patterson scored the fourth goal of the game for SLP in the third period on an unassisted tally.

Olivia Ferebee made eight saves in the win.

“This was a nice win for our team,” SLP coach William Peer said. “Our girls played well. Franklin Academy and their goaltender Michelle Cook played hard. We are looking forward to getting back to the championship game.”

HORNETS TOP EAGLES

Plattsburgh High Hornets jumped out to a 2-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the second quarter, as they scored a 4-2 win over second seed Beekmantown Wednesday.

Abby Boule got the Hornets on the board in the opening period on assists from Reylyn Giroux and Morgan Reid while Taylor Hackett scored just over four minutes into the second quarter unassisted.

Hailey Letourneau scored on a Leah Coulombe assist to cut the lead in half at the 14:31 mark of the second period, but the Hornets answered 14 second later as Avery Holland scored on an assist from Christina Maglione.

Amanda Vaughn capped the scoring for the Hornets in the third on assists from Boule and McKenzie Brown while Coulombe scored on a Madison Tetreault assist for the Eagles at the 14:45 mark.

Ava Julian made 13 saves in the win for the Hornets while Brianne Knight made 32 saves for the Eagles.