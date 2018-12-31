SLP places third at home tournament

× Rylee Preston of SLP looks for an open teammate in the opening round of the SLP tournament Dec. 27 in Saranac Lake. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE | The SLP girls hockey team earned a split during their home hockey tournament Dec. 27-28 at the Saranac Lake Civic Center.

After dropping the opener to Ithaca, 5-1, SLP responded with a 5-1 win of their own over Canton in the consolation round.

Rylee Preston opened the scoring in the first period on assists from Sydney Dann and Darianna Patterson.

After Canton quickly responded to tie the game, 1-1, Bullock started her assault on the Canton net, scoring a power play, short-handed and even strength goal for the natural hat trick. Maddie Gay, Katie Gay and Preston each recorded an assist on the goals, while Lea Hill added two.

The trio of Preston, Dann and Patterson hooked up again in the same order to seal scoring in the third period, while Ferebee returned to bet for SLP and made 27 saves.

SLP coach Bill Peer said the team has been learning throughout the early season and is progressing with a 6-6-0 record.

Against Ithaca, Maddie Gay scored the lone goal for SLP on assists from Lydia Bullock and Lea Hill. Olivia Ferebee made six saves over the first period plus opening minutes of the second, while Brooke Paries came in to make eight saves.

Ithaca took home the tournament title, beating Plattsburgh High 2-0 after the Hornets had scored a 3-2 win over Canton on the opening night.