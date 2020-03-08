SLP season ends in regional finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Carter Sturgeon moves to avoid contact with a Queensbury player in the NYSPHSAA regional finals Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | Queensbury scored a pair of goals in the third period to break open a 4-3 game en route to the 6-4 win over SLP Saturday.

Rhett Darrah recorded a hat trick in the loss, and also assisted on the fourth goal by Hunter Wilmot.

Wilmot and Tyler Hinckley assisted on the first Darrah goal, while the Carter Sturgeon assisted on the second and the third was unassisted.

Anders Stanton made 40 saves for SLP.