SLP unites for sectional hockey crown

× Expand Keith Lobdell SLP celebrates winning the Section VII boys hockey title in their first year as a merged program Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid merged hockey team has had quite a successful first season.

Winning the CVAC regular season title, SLP has now swept the local championships, as Rhett Darrah and Tyler Hinckley scored twice each in a 5-1 win over Saranac in the Section VII championship game Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 after Austin Carpenter scored a power play goal in the opening period on assists by Garrett Adolfo and Connor Graves for Saranac, Darrah opened scoring for SLP in the second period (unassisted) before Hinckley scored two straight goals (Dylan Amell, Darrah), followed by a goal from Bailey Bartholomew (Jon Kratts, Hunter Wilmot).

Darrah then scored the final goal of the game on an assist from Amell as Anders Stanton made 16 saves in net for the win.

“We came out and were ready to go, but things did not go the way we wanted to in the first period. We still came out strong and got a couple of goals to go and got rolling,” said Amell.

“We talked to our captains and the group about getting back to our brand of hockey,” said SLP coach Keith Clark. “We did some good tings in the first but I think we were a little too loose and in the second the guys came out and played a team brand of hockey and things started to pay off.”

Darrah’s first goal came 45 seconds into the second period to immediately turn the tide.

“That was a big goal coming into the second,” Darrah said. “We just had to get more pucks onto the net and I had a chance from the right side and it found its way into the net and got things going.”

“(Austin) Carpenter has a good shot and that gave us some adversity, but I am pleased with how our kids responded to us,” Clark said.

Hinckley then scored his two goals two minutes apart from each other at the 9:13 and 7:13 marks.

“Tyler’s goals gave us a lot of momentum,” said Darrah.

“I got the puck and all I really saw was a player and the net and I was able to put the puck where I wanted it to go,” said Hinckley.

Strong offense, defense

For the game, SLP out shot Saranac, 60-17, as Erick Frechette made 55 saves for the Chiefs, as SLP again held their opponents under 20 shots in a game.

“I saw a lot of teamwork and communication, and that led to a lot of momentum as the game kept going,” said Stanton. “They started letting me see some shots so I could make the saves and they started to move the puck a lot faster with our passing.”

“Our defense is mobile so we can get to pucks quickly and move them out of our zone,” said Clark. “We can also recover from some of our mistakes because of that, and I think we did both of these things at times tonight.”

Committed

Once the final horn sounded, SLP piled on top of Stanton at the goal, throwing off their helmets to reveal their “golden” locks, as almost every player had colored their hair to a blonde/gold color.

“We are committed,” said Darrah. “All the boys wanted to do it so — yeah.”

Clark said the move showed how much the merged team had come together over the season.

“When you are dealing with a talented group like this it is more about accepting a different role and that was more of a challenge more than the commodore part,” he said. “Then figuring out who we were and how we were going play as a group was a challenge and it was a process.”

SLP will now host Section II’s Queensbury Saturday at the Saranac Lake Civic Center, with time to be announced.