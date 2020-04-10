Smith, Seymour lead CVAC wrestling all stars

× Expand Saranac senior Bryce Smith was named the 2019-20 CVAC wrestler of the year.

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac senior Bryce Smith (160 lbs.) and Peru senior Alijah Seymour (145) lead the list of CVAC all star wrestlers for the 2019-20 season.

Smith was named the CVAC wrestler of the year by the coaches, recording a 44-6 record this season while placing third at the state championships. Smith won four Section VII titles and was a three-time state place finisher, completing his career with a 170-40 record.

Peru's Alijah Seymour was named Champion of Champions at the Section VII finals.

Seymour was awarded the Champion of Champions award by the sectional finalists, earning a 31-3 mark this season and a 94-25 record for his career. Seymour won five straight Section VII titles.

First team

Thirteen other wrestlers were named to the first team, including:

99: Saranac freshman Ryan Devins had a 35-8 record this season, winning his second straight sectional title. He has a 55-17 career record.

106: Saranac eighth grader Alex Clancy had a 30-7 record this season and has a 47-18 record over his first two seasons.

× Expand Members of the CVAC first team wrestling all stars include: back from left, Connor Bushey, Emilio Lugo, Tim Gadway, Tyler Trombley, Devin Blake, middle from left, Hunter Devins, Alex Christmas, Alijah Seymour, Austin Cook, Bryce Smith, front from left, Ryan Devins, Alex Clancy, Collin Clancy, Dolan Gilmore and Brady Bushey.

113: Saranac sophomore Collin Clancy won his second straight sectional title with a 31-10 record this season and a 69-35 mark for his career.

120: Northern Adirondack senior Dolan Gilmore finished his career with 106 victories against 55 losses, with a 21-11 record this season.

126: Peru junior Brady Bushey had a 21-11 record this season with a career mark of 65-37.

132: Saranac sophomore Hunter Devins scored his first sectional title this season, recording a 37-7 record and giving him a 104-50 record for his career.

138: Saranac senior Alex Christman won his fourth sectional title this season with a 37-7 record, finishing his career with a 111-40 record.

152: Beekmantown senior Austin Cook had a 25-6 record this season with a 32-10 record for his career.

170: Peru senior Devin Blake scored his first sectional title as part of a 19-10 season this year, finishing with a 49-26 career record.

182: Northern Adirondack senior Tyler Trombley won his first sectional title this season, finishing with a 27-8 season record and 110-76 career mark.

195: Saranac junior Tim Gadway had a 35-8 record this season in claiming his first sectional title, having a 71-38 career record.

220: Saranac junior Emilio Lugo had a breakout season, recording a 26-14 record after entering the season with at 3-12.

285: Beekmantown eighth grader Connor Bushey had a 34-6 record in scoring his first sectional title this season, giving him a 46-17 record over his first two varsity seasons.

× Expand Members of the CVAC second team wrestling all stars include: back from left, Clayton Trombley, Zach Gardner, Dustin Goddeau, Jack Hanson, Kaleb Walton, middle from left, Caden Bruce, Connor Witkiewicz, Robert Foley, Jack Hayes, Zack Swyers, front from left, Parker Manor, Ashton Seymour, Aaron Edwards and Brandy Lattrell. Not pictured is Alex Martin.

Second team

Three members of the AuSable Valley squad were named to the CVAC second team in junior Brady Lattrell (26-8), sophomore Alex Martin (15-7) and junior Kaleb Walton (15-12).

Beekmantown was represented on the second team by sophomore Zach Gardner (24-15).

Northern Adirondack second team honorees include seventh grader Parker Manor (20-6), junior Caden Bruce (19-11) and sophomore Clayton Trombley (17-13).

Peru second team all stars include freshman sectional champion Ashton Seymour (41-20), freshman Aaron Edwards (21-12), senior Connor Witkiewicz 23-9), freshman Jack Hayes (14-16), two-time sectional champion and eighth place state finisher junior Zach Swyers (26-5), freshman Jack Hanson and sectional champion senior Dustin Goddeau (24-9).

Saranac senior and two-time sectional champion Robert Foley (31-11) was also named to the second team.

Awards

The Saranac coaching staff of Heath Smith, Frank Palumbo, Alijah Parks and Jacob Garrow were named coaches of the year, while Dolan Gilmore won the sportsmen of the year award and Peru won the Ray Holmes sportsmanship award.

Ron Trombley was named the official of the year by the coaches.