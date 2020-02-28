Smith to wrestle in state semifinals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Bryce Smith will wrestle Saturday in the semifinal round of the NYSPHSAA wrestling tournament, with a trip to the state final on the line.

ALBANY | Saranac senior Bryce Smith scored a pair of wins in the first two rounds of the NYSPHSAA wrestling tournament Friday at the Times Union Center, advancing to the semifinal round of the 152 Lbs. bracket and a shot for the state championship round Saturday.

Smith, the sixth seed in his bracket, opened the tournament with a 12-4 major decision over Justin Hoffman of Hadley Luzerne/Lake George. In the quarterfinal round, Smith took out the third seed, Emmett Wood of Tioga, with a third period fall. The two wins bring his season record to 41-5

Smith will now face Nick Ross of Onteora (31-3), the seventh seed at 152 who beat 10th seed Hunter McKenna by fall and second seed Keagen Case by a sudden victory, 6-4 decision, scoring a reversal for the win. The semifinal round starts Saturday at 10 a.m.

Smith and Ross met at the Eastern States tournament in January, where he won by fall 26 seconds into the third period.

In the other semifinal, Iona Prep’s AJ Kovarcs (40-3), the top seed in the bracket, faces fifth seed Sean Malenfant (43-0) of Averill Park. The winners will face in the state championship round, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Christman, Swyers advance to medal rounds

While Smith is the only Section VII wrestler to make the semifinals, two wrestlers were able to make in into the consolation quarterfinals, guaranteeing a top eight finish and all state honors.

At 132, Saranac senior Alex Christman started with a 10-2 major decision over Mitchell Barcus before losing to Aidan Cullen, 8-5. Christman then won his first wrestle-back, 6-1, over Patrick Moore and will face Josh Post of Newark Valley Saturday morning.

At 160, Peru junior Zach Swyers will become the 74th Indian to place at the state tournament. After winning his opening round by fall, top seed Jacob Null of Dolgeville defeated Swyers, 22-9. He then won his first wrestle-back, 5-1, and will face Justin Smith of Marcus Whitman/Penn Yan Saturday morning.

How the others fared

The other 12 Section VII wrestlers failed to make the medal rounds of the state tournament, including:

Ryan Devins (99) 0-2; Ashton Seymour (106) 1-2; Collin Clancy (113) 0-2; Kadin Johnson (120) 0-2; Hunter Devins (126) 0-2; Robert Foley (138) 0-2; Alijah Seymour (145) 0-2, injured in opening match did not compete in second; Devin Blake (170) 1-2; Tyler Trombley (182) 1-2; Tim Gadway (195) 1-2; Dustin Goddeau (220) 0-2; and Connor Bushey (285) 0-2.