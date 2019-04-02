Softball teams ready for opening day

× Expand Sophie Rennie

Patriots look to reclaim title

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity softball team will return four players from the squad that won the Class C championship last season.

“Captain and starting catcher Emma Prentiss returns along with outfielder Reanna Prentiss and infielders Sophie Rennie and Hailey Tender,” coach Neil Bowlen said. “We have great team chemistry, we are very young, and very athletic. I think we will have a strong offensive and defensive team again. We will be competitive.”

Bowlen said the pitching staff of junior Maddy Campbell along with sophomores Abby Sawyer and Kassidy Robare have been working well in the preseason,

“We focused on finding players that can play corner infield and outfield positions,” Bowlen said about the preseason. “Koree Stillwell, Shea Durgan, Emily Remillard, Campbell, Sawyer, Mia Colozza and Emma Crowningshield are all great young athletes, we just need to find the right combination early, improve every game and be ready when the sectional tournament begins.”

Members of the Patriots roster include Emma Prentiss, Sophie Rennie, Reanna Prentiss, Hailey Tender, Shea Durgan, Koree Stillwell, Emma Crowningshield, Mia Colozza, Emily Remillard, Jordyn Pelky, Madison Campbell, Abby Sawyer and Kassidy Robare.

Youthful returnees bolster Eagles

BEEKMANTOWN | While there is not a senior to be found on the 2019 Beekmantown varsity softball roster, the team does have several key faces returning to the program this season.

“We are a very young team with no seniors this season,” coach Kate Duprey said. “We have six returning players, though.”

Duprey said Anna Drapeau, a junior, led the team in batting average and hits last season while anchoring the defense with her strong play at shortstop. Sophomore Bella Brown returns for her third varsity season in the pitching circle, while sophomore Danielle Dyke will patrol center field.

“Our biggest strengths will be having returning players in key positions and our veteran, but young, pitching,” Duprey said. “A successful season for us includes improving on last season’s record and making a strong playoff push.”

Duprey is assisted by Caleb Castine, while members of the roster include Brooke Ruest, Taylor Tennian, Jhenna Trombley, Sophie King, Danielle Dyke, Isabella Brown, Sarah Tisdale, Bailey Carter, Anna Drapeau, Emma McCasland, Jillian Martin, Sarah Lagree, Aleyah Lafountain and Madison Tetreault.

Eagles ready to compete

CHAZY | The Eagles varsity softball team has been working hard in the preseason, waiting for the snow to melt and to take the field, where they hope to be a factor in the Class D playoff picture.

“This year’s team possesses many great qualities,” coach Liz Garrand said. “It has been evident since the start that our team has a strong bond and a drive to win. There has already been noticeable improvements in our throwing and fielding. Our goals for the season are to have a winning season and compete in sectionals. We are looking forward to getting outside and playing some games.”

Members of the Eagles roster include Aiyana LaMoy, Amelia Stevens, Kameron Davis, Emmy Moak, Karrisa Poupore, Macy Taylor, Makenna Bell, Emily DuFour-Woznicki, Callie Harvey, Annika Lizardi, Olivia McLennan, Emma Smith and Hadley Lucas.

Griffins building with youth

ELIZABETHTOWN | The ELW Griffins varsity softball team will look to grow this season with a core group of young athletes.

“We have a very young roster with only six returning players and four newcomers,” coach Jim Monty said. “We are going to have some growing pains and some early struggles, but I’m looking for improvement throughout the year and try to surprise during the sectionals. With only four returning starters there is a lot of competition for jobs. We are working on defense and pitching.”

Members of the Griffins roster include Kaeli Brack, McKenzie Wescott, Bree Hunsdon, Abigail Buck, Analise Burdo, Brianna Cornwright, Sarah Chandler, Abigail Carlson, Tori Cole and Abbey Schwoebel.

Despite losses, Bombers hope to be competitive

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid varsity softball team will enter the season having lost more than just graduates.

However, first-year coach Greg Hayes said he still expects the team to be in the hunt for the Division II title.

“Despite the loss of key personnel to graduation and three season-ending injuries to key players, I am optimistic we will be competitive this season,” Hayes said.

Grace Crawford will enter the circle, taking over the pitching duties for the Bombers with Danaya Patterson working to be the team’s second pitcher.

Hayes added he will turn to his senior captains — Carsyn Rissberger and Makeda Thompson — for leadership.

“Only six players have varsity experience so we expect the first half of the season to be a learning period to get everyone up to speed.”

The roster includes seniors Sophia Adragna, Trinity Baillargeon, Emma Bishop, Matilde Macconi, Sara McKillip, Carsyn Rissberger and Makeda Thompson; juniors Eliza Barney, Shannon Bentley, Alyssa Hoffman and Ireland Preston; sophomores Grace Crawford and Natalie Tavares; and freshman Danaya Patterson.

Experience to play role for Bobcats

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack varsity softball team will look to their returning core of players for leadership this season.

“We are fortunate to have seven returning athletes and we will look to them for leadership throughout the season,” coach Mary Sexton said. “Our first-year athletes bring a variety of strengths and we anticipate that they will meet with accomplishment. We remain focused on maintaining team cohesion and a well-rounded skill set as both will propel us successfully through a competitive season.”

Members of the Bobcats roster include seniors Monica-Lynn Charland, Hannah Jock, Emily Peryea and Grace Thume; juniors Anna Brown, Delaney Boulrice, Brynne Gilmore, Kira LaBarge and Jadyn LaValley; and sophomore Anika Knight.

Cougars looking to take championship step

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity softball team is looking to take the next step after losing by a lone run in the Class B finals last season.

“We are looking to build on our trip to the sectional finals,” coach Carrie McComb said. “With the core of our defense and offensive power returning we should be successful.”

McComb said they will be looking to returning players for leadership.

“We will be looking to Senior Hannah Hemingway to handle the majority of the catching duties and junior Kya McComb (Division 1 all-star last year) to handle the majority of the pitching duties,” McComb said. “Our all senior infield should provide plenty of experience. We have many players that can play many positions well and may need to fill holes when necessary. This group is very versatile.”

Members of the Cougars roster include Kya McComb, Caitlin Houghton, Kelsey Gamache, Sarah Gohrt, Brooke Basmajian, Cassidy Nixon, Gabby Dumas, Brinley LaFountain, Amanda Cayea, Paige Letourneau, Sydney Hunter and Hannah Hemingway.

Indians softball

The Peru varsity softball team will open its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season with a currently scheduled game Thursday, April 4, when it will host Saranac Lake.

Hornets softball hope to stay competitive

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School varsity softball program comes off a 2018 playoff win and will seek to get back into the Class B finals picture this season.

The team is co-coached by Joe and Cindy McMahon.

The Hornets roster includes Hannah Baker, Molly Channell, Abbi Crahan, Calli Fitzwater, Hannah Giroux, Alyssa Hemingway, Delaney McCormick, Grace McMahon, Jodie Murray, Ella Rascoe, Lauren Schmidt and Jai Vann.

Chiefs to take it step by step

SARANAC | For the Chiefs to make their way back to the Section VII/Class B championship game and beyond, coach Sam Campbell believes the team will have to take a step-by-step approach to the 2019 season.

“It will be by taking each little step to end up at the goals we have set,” Campbell said. “We hope to be able to compete by year end. We have good positional depth and decent team speed. We need to improve on arm strength and hitting while focusing on learning defense.”

Members of the Chiefs roster include senior Sam Wells; juniors Makayla St. Louis, Emma Goslin, Allison Garman and Kalli Gebo; sophomores Skylar Staley and Peyton Couture; freshmen Jenny Burdo and Tori Wells; and eighth-graders Aislyn Liberty and Olivia Davis.

Twin battery to help lead Red Storm

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity softball team will look to their twin combination to anchor the team from in the circle and behind the plate this season, along with other key retuning members to the team.

“We have a solid group of returning varsity players this year including pitcher and catcher in twins Katie and Madie Gay (both juniors), as well as returning senior starters Marissa Gibbs, Madison Reardon and Maggie Carpenter, along with junior Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt,” coach Suzanna Nicholas said.

With the returning core of leaders, the Red Storm hope to return to playoff contention and get past the semifinal round.

Members of the Red Storm roster include Kelsey McCarthy, Marissa Gibbs, Kiana Carter, Maggie Carpenter, Madison Reardon, Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt, Madelyn Gay, Katelyn Gay, Caylen Skiff, Meagan O’Brien, Amya Hurteau and Karlie Goetz.

Sentinels look to get back on top

TICONDEROGA | The Sentinel varsity softball program will look to reclaim the Section VII/Class C title this season, one year after their streak of championship wins was snapped.

“The Ticonderoga softball team will be trying to win sectionals after having our consecutive title streak snapped last year,” said coach Eric Mullen. “In order to accomplish this we will need to rely on hitting with returning players Saidi St Andrews, Emily Purkey, Lauren Dixon, and Chloe Rocque depended on to anchor the hitting attack.”

Samantha Montville and Anna Whitman will join Rocque in the circle for the Sentinels.

“Team defense is a concern heading into the season and will determine if we are successful in our goal,” said Mullen.

Members of the Sentinel roster include Samantha Montville, Jade Charboneau, Anna Whitman, Emily Purkey, Saidi St. Andrews, Vivian Porter, Chloe Rocque, Aubrey Smith, Savannah LaCourse, Lauren Dixon and Karyssa Alkinburgh.

Warriors softball

The Willsboro varsity softball team is scheduled to open the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference season against Bolton/Schroon Lake April 24 at Willsboro Central School.

Bolton/Schroon Lake softball

The merged Bolton/Schroon Lake varsity softball program is preparing to open the 2019 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference season when they are scheduled to play at Johnsburg Monday, April 8.

Panthers Softball

The Crown Point varsity softball team will seek to retain the Section VII/Class D title again this season, with the team scheduled to open their season April 10 on the road against Willsboro.

Vikings softball

The Moriah varsity softball team was scheduled to open their 2019 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season with a home contest against the Patriots of AuSable Valley.