Softball teams resume competition after spring break

× Warrensburg sophomore first baseman Sara Langworthy takes a swing during a recent game versus Hartford-Fort Edward.

LAKE GEORGE | With all-star Lake George senior pitcher Rebecca Jaeger sending fast, weaving pitches across the plate April 29, her teammates slugged a bevy of hits to defeat Hartford-Fort Edward, 13-1.

The offensive tirade featured a six-run seventh inning. The Warriors’ hot bats produced as many hits as runs. Sophomores Rachel Jaeger and Tyler Bergman and senior Rebecca Jeager each connected for three hits; senior Julia Heunemann had two hits, aided by senior Alysia Kane and sophomore Olivia Gates with one hit each. Bergman and the Jaeger sisters each hit a triple, while Rachel Jaeger and Kane hit one double each. Bergman was credited with five RBIs plus two doubles. Rebecca Jaeger provided three RBIs while Rachel Jaeger and Heunemann tallied two RBIs each.

The game advances Lake George’s season record to 5-0 in the Adirondack League and 8-1 overall.

The Warriors’ neighboring teams in northern Warren County had less success on the field April 29 — Argyle beat Warrensburg, 11-2, and Whitehall cruised over North Warren, 11-2.

In the matchup of the Scots and Burghers, Warrensburg had five hits. The highlight of the game was all-star junior athlete Hope Boland slamming a home run. Mikayla Rothermel pitched with power and speed, but Argyle batters were still able to connect for 10 hits.

Whitehall’s win over North Warren hinged on a 12-run seventh inning. Before the last stanza, however, the Cougars held up well. Pitcher Olivia Viele struck out four batters. The highlight of the game for North Warren was Jodi Bartlett’s double. Eliza Brown got an RBI.

Despite the loss, North Warren is still competitive in the league with their 2-1 record — and they have a 3-4 tally overall.

On April 18, the Johnsburg softball team demonstrated their determination when they defeated Bolton-Schroon Lake, 10-7 — just three days after losing to the Eagles in a first showdown. Both teams compete in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

Johnsburg’s pitcher Mallory Peirson was credited with the win. Her counterpart on the Bolton-Schroon Lake team was Lily Slyman, who has been experiencing a good year.

The Jaguars scored all but one of their runs in the third and fifth innings, and the Eagles’ three-run rally in the seventh inning was cut short.

Johnsburg put forth a strong offense, accomplishing 10 hits to the Eagles’ three. Highlights for Johnsburg include two doubles by Jennie Allen and one each by Aileen Stevens and Cassie Dunbar. Allen went 4-for-4 at the plate and tallied four RBIs. Stevens, who was 2-for-3 in her batting, achieved three RBIs.

Notable for Bolton-Schroon Lake was Katelyn Van Auken’s home run.

After this game, the Jaguars improved to 2-0 in the conference and 2-1 overall, while the Eagles fell back to 1-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall.

The two teams’ earlier matchup, when Bolton-Schroon Lake defeated Johnsburg, 16-12, featured even more offense. Bolton-Schroon tallied 20 hits while Johnsburg had 12. Slyman pitched the game for the Eagles; Charlize Bernard was on duty for the Jaguars.

The Eagles’ high point included Van Auken tallying 4-for-5 at the plate — including a double — and scoring five runners. Also notable was Sienna Secor going 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs.

The prior week, the Jaguars defeated Indian Lake-Long Lake, 23-3, in the teams’ 2019 conference debut.

Bernard was credited with the pitching win. Highlights for the Jaguars included June McCarthy slugging a home run and a double, while Stevens and Dunbar each hit doubles.