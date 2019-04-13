Softball teams start off 2019 showing strength

× Lake George’s all-state pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, shown here hurling as a sophomore, opened up the Warriors’ 2019 season last week with a victory over reigning state Class D champions Fort Ann.

QUEENSBURY | Although snowbanks still persist, the softball teams of northern Warren County have launched their schedules, demonstrating their potential for 2019.

Last week, the Lake George Warriors defeated reigning state champions Fort Ann 1-0 in a battle that featured two state all-star pitchers — Rebecca Jaeger for Lake George and Kayla Bailey for Fort Ann. Both were credited with six strikeouts each.

With Jaeger playing a key role on both offense and defense, the game was played indoors April 3 in the Adirondack Sports Complex. A senior, Jaeger is now playing her fifth year as Lake George’s starting pitcher.

Lake George’s run was scored in the fourth inning by sophomore Tyler Bergman after she walked, stole second base and ran home on a double slugged by Jaeger.

Cardinal all-state junior Sarah Paige connected for a single, her team’s only hit of the game.

The prior day, Lake George defeated Hoosic Valley 19-5 in their first of three early-season nonleague games. Also played at “the Dome,” this battle featured 15 hits by the Warriors. Jaeger pitched, garnering seven strikeouts. On offense, she scored two runs and tallied three hits and five RBIs.

Aiding her were Bergman with three runs, three hits and six RBIs; Jaeger’s sophomore sister Rachel Jaeger with one run, one hit and two RBIs; senior Julia Heunemann with one run and two hits; sophomore Madeline Gorey, two runs and one hit; sophomore Olivia Gates, two runs and two hits; senior Alysia Kane, two runs and one hit; junior Ava Pushor, three runs and two hits; sophomore Alli Zilm, two runs and one hit; and freshman Brooke Benjamin, one run.

Last season, the Warriors’ Section II Class C tournament campaign ended in a 4-5 loss in the quarterfinals, while Fort Ann took the Class D state championship with a 4-3 victory over three-time champions Deposit of Section IV. Bailey was named co-player of 2018 statewide, and Fort Ann’s coach Jason Humiston, who for many years was athletic director and multi-sport coach at North Warren Central, was named state co-coach of the year.

The Warriors lost six seniors to graduation last June.

BURGHERS SHOW PROMISE FOR 2019

In other softball action this week, Warrensburg defeated Bolton-Schroon Lake April 4 by a score of 26-0 with senior Mikayla Rothermel and junior Sophie Reed pitching. Highlights of the nonleague game included a home run and a double by senior Megan Hughes. Rothermel was 2-for-3 at the plate, and Hughes 3-for-5 in the five-inning game.

Two days earlier, Warrensburg lost a nonleague game to Hudson Falls, which has an enrollment nearly three times Warrensburg’s. Rothermel pitched the game, which opened the season for both teams.

COUGARS SPLIT FIRST TWO GAMES

North Warren Central has enjoyed a solid start to their season, in light of their 11-3 defeat of Hadley-Luzerne March 29. Highlights of that game include Cougar pitcher Olivia Viele hurling 16 strikeouts, and Sydney Gagnon hitting a triple and three RBIs, Eliza Brown slugging three RBIs, and Jodi Bartlett hitting a double and drawing three walks.

A day earlier, the Cougars lost to Fort Ann, 8-0. Viele was credited with six strikeouts and a hit.