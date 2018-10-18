Spartans bitten in back-and-forth battle

× Expand Castleton University photo Ryan Barry pulled in seven catches for 96 yards, while Adnane Adossama had three catches for 57 yards for the Spartans. Freshman quarterback Jacob McCarthy ended the contest with a 14-for-31 line.

CASTLETON | The Castleton University football team jumped out to an early lead two Saturday ago against Anna Maria, but it wasn’t enough as the AMCATS stormed back to knock off the Spartans, 31-24, at Dave Wolk Stadium in Eastern Collegiate Football Conference action.

Moe Harris scored three total touchdowns for the second consecutive week, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns while scoring on a 44-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter for Castleton (1-4, 0-1 ECFC). Ryan Barry pulled in seven catches for 96 yards, while Adnane Adossama had three catches for 57 yards for the Spartans. Freshman quarterback Jacob McCarthy ended the contest with a 14-for-31 line. McCarthy accounted for a career-high 259 yards through the air, including three pass plays of 40-plus yards.

Defensively, Seth Gewanter led the way with 12 total stops, while Nick Reca chipped in with 11 stops including five solo tackles. Gewanter also picked off a pass and ran it back 22 yards, to set up a Castleton field goal try late in the opening half. Chris Rice accounted for Castleton’s only sack on the day, dropping Anna Maria quarterback Alex Cohen for a 10-yard loss on Rice’s fourth sack of the season.

The Spartans opened the scoring early in the first quarter, as Andy Kenosh knocked a 33-yard field goal through the uprights to put Castleton up 3-0 with just over five minutes into action.

The Castleton defense forced a quick three-and-out on the ensuing, giving the offense the ball back with 3:29 to go in the first quarter. Harris again took over, rushing for 25 yards on the drive, capping it off with a 17-yard score. Another Kenosh extra point made it 17-0 at the close of the opening 15 minutes in favor of the Spartans.

The second quarter saw Anna Maria get on the board for the first time, as they kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut the Spartans’ lead to 17-3 early in the frame. The AMCATS again cut into Castleton’s lead just before the half, as Cohen leapt over the line for a two-yard score. Peter Beuttel added the extra point to make it a 17-10 score at the half.

Anna Maria wasted no time tying the game up out of the break, marching 65 yards down the field in 11 plays, capped off by a 33-yard pitch and catch from Cohen to Braga. Both teams traded empty possessions for the remainder of the quarter, heading into the final 15 minutes in a 17-17 deadlock.

After returning the kickoff to the 40-yard line to give them prime field position, the AMCATS drove the ball 60 yards in just three plays and 1:07. Cohen opened the drive with a 19-yard strike to Da Veiga before connecting with Antonio Snell for nine yards. One play later, Cohen found Da Veiga for a 32-yard score to give Anna Maria the lead once more.

Anna Maria registered 24 first downs to Castleton’s 18, though Castleton outgained the AMCATS, 475 yards to 445, including a 216-131 edge in rushing yardage. Anna Maria converted 8-of-18 third-down opportunities on the day, while Castleton cashed in on just 6-of-16 third downs.