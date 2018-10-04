Spartans: Kingdon named Player of the Week

× Expand Castleton University photo In the 68th minute of competition, Kingdon,who was on the receiving end of a long pass from deep center, chipped a shot up and over the goalie’s head.

Jack Kingdon of the Castleton University men’s soccer team has been named Little East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 23 as was announced by the conference office last week.

Kingdon played a vital role in the Spartans offense during the week, which resulted in a 1-1 week and included the program’s first-ever conference victory. In the week’s first game - a 2-1 back-and-forth loss against Norwich - the junior forward scored an unassisted tally to put the Spartans ahead early. Later in the week, in the 2-0 win against Rhode Island College, which earned Castleton a couple of points in the conference standings, Kingdon notched a goal and an assist.

Kicking off the day, the Woodbury, Conn. native threaded the perfect pass through traffic, placing the ball just in front of his striding teammate who beat the opposing keeper and scored the eventual game-winning goal. In the 68th minute of competition, Kingdon - on the receiving end of a long pass from deep center - chipped a shot up and over the goalie’s head. The latter was late to come out for the ball and was unable to get back in time to make the save as Kingdon blooped it perfectly over him.

Kingdon is now second on the team in both goals (4) and points (10), while he is tied for second in assists (2).