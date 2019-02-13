Spaulding’s strong fourth puts him in 1,000-point club

× Crown Point’s Zach Spaulding gets congratulated by coach John Swinton on reaching the 1,000-point milestone as teammates cheer and hold a banner honoring the accomplishment during their Feb. 8 game. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CROWN POINT | Zach Spaulding was barely able to stand after the Crown Point Panthers’ 68-46 win against Chazy Feb. 8.

Spaulding put everything into a 28-point effort, with the final three points coming on a dead-center, long three-pointer that swished through the basket, making him the 85th member of the Section VII 1,000-point club.

“I’m exhausted,” Spaulding said after the game. “I just wanted to make the shot, and as soon as I did, I told coach I needed to come out.”

Spaulding entered the fourth quarter of the game with 14 points, needing 14 more to reach the milestone.

Spaulding started the stanza connecting on six free throws, the result of being fouled on three-point shot attempts. Scoring five more points over the next seven minutes, Spaulding took an inbounds pass around half court with exactly one minute on the clock. After a couple of dribbles, Spaulding pulled up for the long range shot, sending the ball into the air, where it found nothing but net to give the Crown Point senior 1,000 career points.

“It feels amazing right now — I’m just really, really tired,” Spaulding said. “It has been a goal of mine but I just wanted to make sure we kept on winning. That was the most important thing.”

“It’s a great thing for him but it is also a team thing,” Crown Point coach John Swinton said. “A lot of these guys have contributed by getting a big rebound or finding him with a solid pass that allows him to score. I didn’t address it with the team until last night, and they all decided they wanted to get it done for him tonight, at home.”

Spaulding joins as the 85th member of the 1,000-point club in Section VII boys history, joining Crown Point players Brian Pelkey (1,091), Doug Allen (1,116) and Glenn Lang (1,490) on the list.