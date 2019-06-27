Spring sport area all-stars named

WARREN COUNTY | Prominent area high school athletes excelling in spring sports have recently been awarded all-star status.

Named to the Adirondack League first team in softball from northern Warren County were two accomplished Lake George athletes: five-year pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, a senior; and sophomore Tyler Bergman, a pitcher and utility infielder. Bergman was also named to the All-State Class C first team and Jaeger was named to the All-State Class C third team by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization.

Named to the Adirondack League softball second team were Lake George sophomore shortstop Rachel Jaeger; Warrensburg catcher Isabella DeAmelia, a junior; and North Warren senior shortstop Sydney Gagnon, a multi-sport athlete who two years ago was a key player in the school’s girls basketball team that won the Section II Class D championship.

Whitehall pitcher Madison Gould was recently named the league’s Most Valuable Player in softball for 2019. An eighth-grader, Gould averaged more than 10 strikeouts per game in leading the Railroaders to a 14-1 record — and she secured a state ranking of No. 2 for her team in Class D.

Named to the Adirondack League baseball all-star first team from northern Warren County were Warrensburg’s lead pitcher Evan MacDuff, as well as Lake George’s top hurler Michael Johnson. Named to the league’s all-star second team were Warrensburg’s Peyton Olden as well as Lake George’s Connor Vidnansky. All four are seniors at their respective high schools.

McDuff has been an all-season athlete for Warrensburg. As quarterback of the Burghers football team this past fall his savvy playmaking was key in the Warrensburg team winning the Section II Class D championship.

In Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference baseball, Bolton-Schroon Lake junior pitcher Andrew Pelkey shares the distinction of conference Most Valuable Player with Chazy senior pitcher Ben Norcross. This is the second time that both players have won this award.

Members of the MVAC all-star baseball first team include Bolton-Schroon Lake shortstop Cian Bresnahan, outfielder Dustin Reiter and catcher Collin Bresnahan.

Named to the MVAC softball first team were Bolton/Schroon Lake players Katelyn VanAuken, Molly Showers, Maria Baker and Sienna Secor.