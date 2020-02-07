State hockey, full Section VII slate postponed

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Section VII girls hockey champion Plattsburgh High Hornets will start their run for a NYSPHSAA title a day later, playing Williamsville Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Herb Brooks arena at the Lake Placid Olympic Center.

PLATTSBURGH — For the second day in a row, there will be no bouncing, rolling, running or skating in Section VII Friday.

Every school within the Section VII boundaries are closed, while very few were opened Thursday. Those who were either closed early or canceled all after school activities.

The weather has also affected the NYSPHSAA girls ice hockey championships, set to be played at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, as semifinal games will be moved from Friday to Saturday.

In the opener Saturday, Salmon River will take on Clinton at 6 p.m., while the 8 p.m. semifinal will pit Plattsburgh High against the defending champion, Williamsville.

Plattsburgh advanced to the championship round with a 2-1 win over Franklin Academy Monday night, their second straight Section VII tittle. The Hornets recorded a 3-0 shutout against SLP in the semifinal round of sectionals.

CVAC first team all stars Gillian Boule and Reylyn Giroux anchor the Plattsburgh High offense, as Giroux has scored 15 goals while Boule has recorded nine goals and 13 assists. Second team forward Amanda Vaughn has 11 goals and six assists, while Avery Holland and MacKenzie Brown have each scored eight times (stats based on reported games).

Natalie Kay was a second team defender for the Hornets, while Rebecah Courson was named honorable mention as a defender.

Ava Julian has made 288 saves on the season, recording 4.0 shutouts, including two combined with Amelia LeBrun, who also recorded a solo shutout.

The winners of Saturday’s semifinal games will meet Sunday at the Olympic Center, with a time yet to be announced.