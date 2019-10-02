State holds Officials Appreciation Day

PLATTSBURGH | Today has been named Officials Appreciation Day by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Officials Appreciation Day was established to recognize officials at every level, including modified, who officiate games or events during the fall, winter or spring season within the NYSPHSAA.

“We are excited to honor the officials across New York State on October 2nd “ said Dr. Robert Zayas NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Without officials there would be no interscholastic athletics for our student-athletes to participate. It is important for us to thank officials for the job they do and show them how much we value and appreciate them.”

Ways fans, players and programs can show their support, according to NYSPHSAA, include:

— Greet and escort officials on day of the game

— Announce the officials over the PA before the game

— Meet and greet with officials after the game

— Take a picture with both teams and the officials after the game

— Thank you card signed by one or both of the teams

— Provide water and/or snacks for the officials

— Say thank you to an official you see before, during or after a game or contest

— Bring a sign to a game that says thank you to an official

— Shake hands after a game or contest and thank an official for their service

NYSPHSAA has also established the hashtag #NYSPHSAAOfficialsDay for all social media posts for anyone who wants to share their favorite memories and stories throughout the day.