State-ranked Cougars advance with three league wins

× Expand Photo by Jenn March NWCSvsArgyleAnthonyGirard North Warren All-Star junior point guard Anthony Girard drives past Argyle defenders in a game Jan 29. Girard was game-high scorer in the Cougars’ 76-62 over the state-ranked Scots. As of Jan. 29, the Cougars were ranked in seventh place of all Class D schools in New York.

WARREN COUNTY | Regaining their early season momentum, the North Warren Boys Basketball team defeated three Adirondack League rivals in five days last week, improving their 2019-20 record to 14-2.

With a deep roster of talented athletes and strong teamwork, the Cougars are ranked 7th of all Class D boys basketball teams in New York State.

North Warren defeated Whitehall 81-64 on Jan 27 in a comeback victory, then beat Argyle 76-62 on Jan. 29 and crushed Warrensburg 71-27 on Jan. 31.

The Cougars’ winning streak followed two losses last month — attributed in part to players sidelined by the flu — to Class C schools Lake George and Granville.

Against Whitehall, the Cougars were behind 16-19 after the first eight minutes, but scored 65 points in the next quarters to the Railroaders’45 to recover.

Junior point guard Anthony Girard, known as a cagey and versatile sharp-shooter from all over the court, led the team with 28 points. Beefy junior center Tanner Dunkley, renowned for dominating inside play, scored 18 points. Six more Cougar guards contributed the win: senior Nate Hopper scored 11 points, while seniors Ryan Miller, Reece Bradley and James Steen each scored 4 points. Junior Jack Jennings added three points and senior Wyatt Gereau chipped in two points. Dwight Foulks was top scorer for Whitehall with 23 points.

Against Argyle, ranked No. 18 among Class D schools in the state, the Cougars collaborated in containing Peyton Lufkin, who is the Girard of the Scots team. Jennings was in charge of that duty, working with teammates to contain the top Scot scorer to 25 points.

North Warren outscored Argyle in each quarter, but the point tally was close at times. Argyle got as close as four points early in the 4th quarter, but North Warren dominated over the next six minutes to secure the win.

Effective on offense and defense, Girard scored 32 points — including three, three-pointers — followed by Dunkley with 18 points. Steen scored nine points, while Miller and Hopper scored 5 each. Jennings contributed four points, and Gereau hit a key three-pointer mid-game that shifted the momentum back to the Cougars.

Against Warrensburg, Girard and Dunkley distributed the ball freely to their teammates, all whom scored. Girard was tops with 19 points, followed by Miller and Steen with 12 points each, Hopper with 10, and Dunkley with nine. Jennings contributed five points and sophomore forward Andrew Beadnell added four.

For the Burghers — who played without lead scorer Dan Cunniffe — top scorer was senior forward Max Richards with nine points, followed by junior guard Chippy Mason with eight points. Eighth grader Brady Cheney and senior guard-forward Mike Tyrell added three points each. Junior forward Thomas O’Sullivan and rookie Evan LaPell each chipped in two points.

After a rematch Feb. 5 versus Whitehall, Next up for North Warren is a game on Friday, Feb. 7, against Salem.Post-season play begins later this month.

Lake George wins despite absent players

The Lake George Warriors won two game this past week; the latest one was a considerable achievement. They defeated Corinth in a dramatic 51-50 comeback victory after trailing 12-21 in the first quarter and enduring a seven-point deficit in the third quarter.

Two days earlier, the Warriors defeated Warrensburg 58-31. Adding an exclamation point to the Warriors’ efforts was the fact that they achieved the wins against Corinth and Warrensburg with their top scorers and leading defenders sidelined due to illness.

Lake George circumvented Corinth’s tough defense by shooting from afar, the Warriors shot no less than 10 three-pointers. With his teammates absent, sophomore shooting guard Julius Moffitt stepped up and scored the game-high 20 points, followed by senior guard Juan Garcia who tallied 14 points and 4 assists — this duo shot four three-pointers each.

Junior guard/forward Cole Clarke added 11 points including 2 treys — plus four assists, while senior guard Hunter Rounds, junior center/forward Torin Davies and senior forward Shane Clarke contributed 2 points each. Shane Clarke pulled down 10 rebounds while brother Cole grabbed 8 and Davies tallied six. Colin Watkins led Corinth with 17 points.

Against Warrensburg, Cole Clarke was top scorer with 23 points, plus seven rebounds and three assists; followed by Garcia who scored 17 points. Shane Clarke contributed 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Moffit scored four points; while Davies, Rounds, junior guard Jordan Edwards and senior forward Owen Sutton each scored two points. Rounds tallied five rebounds while Edwards contributed two assists.

For Warrensburg, high scorer was Mason with 14 points — featuring four three-pointers — plus eight rebounds, Tyrell with seven points and five rebounds; eighth-grade guard Steve Schloss with six points and four assists; Cheney added three points, and sophomore forward Thomas Sesselmen sank a foul shot. Max Richards pulled down three rebounds.

Lake George is ranked second in the Adirondack League’s Division I alongside Hadley-Luzerne, but both these teams have an opportunity to knock off Division leader Granville which has lost one less game.

After a game against Granville on Feb. 5, Lake George is to play Hadley-Luzerne on Friday, Feb. 7, and the Adirondack League tournament finals are to be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Queensbury High School. ■