State-ranked Warrensburg girls team remains unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Warrensburg High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Mattie Castro, Kaylee Olden, Sara Langworthy, Hope Boland, Abigail Ranous, (row 2): Aubrey Ranous, Dianne Curtis, Tenisha Tyrell, Danielle Baker, Megan Hughes and coach Scott Smith.

HUDSON FALLS | With their signature high-energy balanced attack, the Warrensburg girls basketball team extended its unbeaten streak Dec. 22 as they steamrolled Hudson Falls, a school with early twice the enrollment of Warrensburg High.

Seeking revenge for a defeat last year, the Burghers beat the Tigers 56-30 in Hudson Falls’ gym.

With the win, Warrensburg advances to 10-0 overall for the season. Their string of victories has earned them a ranking of No. 12 of all Class C schools in the state. Their latest two wins advanced them two positions in the rankings, determined by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Senior Megan Hughes, a four-year Varsity player, was on fire during the game, scoring 34 points, a career high.

Recalling the competition, she said she kept shooting throughout the game without knowing she’d scored so many points.

“Our team worked together well,” she said. “They saw that I was making most of my shots, so they kept giving me the ball.”

She said she and her teammates were determined to defeat Hudson Falls, because the Tigers had beaten them last year in Warrensburg’s gym.

A key element of their success this year has been the team’s defense, as well as offensive rebounding, Hughes said.

“Coach tells us that if we play good defense that our offense will come together,” she said.

The Burghers aren’t letting their high state ranking go to their heads, Hughes said, and are working hard and pushing themselves to continually improve.

“We have a great team this year. We have worked together for a couple of seasons now, so we are finally getting the feel of what we can to if we all work together” she said. “We’ve had a great start and I think there are more wins to come!”

Point guard and playmaker Hope Boland, a junior, scored 9 points in the victory, and junior Abigail Ranous followed with 8 points. Freshman Sara Langworthy contributed 5.

BURGERS CONTAIN SALEM'S CHALLENGE

On Dec. 20, the Burghers squeaked past a pumped-up Salem team, defeating them 44 to 43.

All players of both teams scored points from all over the court in this defensive battle in which the outcome was determined in the final seconds.

Mackenzie Spencer of Salem was a challenge for the Burghers to rein in, as she scored a team-high 16 points and brought down 18 rebounds.

Abigail Ranous was high scorer for the Burghers with 16 points, followed by Sara Langworthy with 13, Megan Hughes with 5, plus Hope Boland and senior forward Dianne Curtis with 4 points each. Junior Aubrey Ranous, a defensive standout, contributed 2 points.

Next up for the Burghers is a home game at Friday Jan. 4 against Whitehall, followed by an away game against Fort Edward Wednesday Jan. 9 and then a home game against Hartford Friday Jan. 11. All these games start at 5:30 p.m..