State-ranked Warriors eye Adk. League title

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Soccer team includes (front row, left to right): Rowan Metivier, Nicole Kingsley, Madison MacDermid, Alena Goodman, Juliana Yepes-Hoyos; (row 2) Rebecca Kohls, Sam Jeckel, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola, Jenna Matthews, Reya Singh, Katie O’Donnell; (row 3) Madeline Gorey, Tyler Bergman, Gabriella Marchello, Rachel Jaeger, Ava Pushor, Sarah Kohls and Gabby Weidner.

LAKE GEORGE | The talent-packed Lake George Warriors Soccer Team has been dominant this season — they are 10-0 so far this year in the Adirondack League, and 9 of those victories were shutouts.

As of Oct. 7, the team has won 27 consecutive league games.

Their achievements this season have secured them a ranking of No. 2 in the state among Class C schools.

A tough schedule, dedication to the sport, and hard work in practice have all been key to their success this season, coach Stephen Kohls said.

“We’ve got a great group of girls with a lot of talent;,they have very good soccer I.Q., they work hard and are dedicated to improving every week,” he said.

The team’s one loss in their 12-1-1 2018 regular season was on Oct. 5 to 2017 Sectional champion Scotia — a Class A school with an enrollment three times Lake George’s.

The Warriors also beat Schuylerville and Tully High and tied Sauquoit Valley.

All three are larger schools with great talent. Kohls said his players enjoy the challenge provided by such teams.

“We had stretches when we controlled the game,” he said of the recent game against Scotia. “Despite the loss, they weren’t ‘down’ about their game at all — they were excited about their potential, how good we can be.”

One highlight of the season was the Warrior’s 4-0 victory Sept. 25 over previously-undefeated Fort Ann. Four players scored the goals, which demonstrates the depth of the Warriors’ talent.

Another high point occurred Oct. 5 in a 4-0 victory over Corinth, when Sarah Kohls, the coach’s daughter, scored her 73rd career goal — setting a new school record. The prior record of 72 was set in 2016 by Lacey Cormie.

In that game, Nicole Kingsley, Rowan Metivier, Alena Goodman and Kohls scored one goal apiece. It was no fluke that the scorers were all seniors — the players had decided beforehand, unknown to their coach, that they’d restrict the scoring to players graduating in June — one goal apiece, Kohls said.

“It drove me crazy on the sidelines,” he said.

The key elements to the 2018 team’s success, coach Kohl said, are ball control and passing.

“Everyone we put on the field can trap, pass the ball, move into space and find the right pass — that’s our game,” he said, adding that Gabby Marchiello has set a new school record of 53 assists this season, a rare feat for a junior.

Kohls said his roster’s depth is substantial.

“We have so many kids that can make a play, score a goal, or stop a goal, so we don’t need to rely on one or two players to win a game,” he said. “We have enough talent and move the ball well enough, that we’re really hard to defend.”

Next up for the Warriors is a showdown at 4 p.m. Thursday Oct. 11, the first of two playoff league playoff games, scheduled on Lake George’s field. The overall league championship is to be determined in a game Saturday Oct. 13 at a site yet to be announced.

Then next week, Sectional competition begins. In each of their last three seasons, the Warriors have competed in the Section II semifinals.

Kohls said he has high expectations for his team.

“We have a lot of talent,” he said. “Our players take criticism well, and they’re willing to work hard on the aspects we need to get better at.”