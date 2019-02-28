State swim meet starts Friday

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Luke Moore of the Plattsburgh High swim team emerges from the water after making a turn in the 200 IM at the Midseason Invitational Jan. 4. For more pictures from this event, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

LONG ISLAND | The NYSPHSAA state championship swim meet in boys swimming will take place Friday and Saturday at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Long Island.

Swimming starts with preliminary rounds at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with championship starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

For Plattsburgh High, Luke Moore earned a spot in the state championships by winning the 200 free at the Section VII/X meet earlier this month, while he also scored a win in the 500 free.

Rafael Kowal won the 100 back at the sectional meet, with Kowal and Moore teaming with Aaron Bouchard and Nick Palma to win the 400 free relay.

Bouchard and Palma also teamed with Michael Graves and Garrett Lemza to score a win in the 200 free relay.