Stephens’ late goal gives Griffins win

× Expand Keith Lobdell McKenzie Stephens scored the lone goal for the BVCS Griffins in a 1-0 win over Seton Catholic.

WESTPORT | With less than 10 minutes to play, McKenize Stephens found the back of the net on a Matt Pribble assist as Boquet Valley scored a 1-0 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 30. The win ended a streak of three ties for the Griffins, as Brandon Tromblee recorded his third shutout in four games with eight saves in the win, giving him a goals against average of 0.23 over the four games.

EAGLES SHUTOUT BLUE BOMBERS

Heath Lucas scored in the 12th minute of play as Chazy went on to a 3-0 win over Lake Placid Sept. 30.

Riley Hansen scored in the 22nd and 49th for the Eagles on assists from Tanner Conners and Joey DeOndarza, while Gabe Huchro made nine saves to preserve the clean sheet.

John Armstrong had seven saves for the Bombers.

Leibeck scores OT winner for Warriors

Stephen Leibeck scored in the 37th and fifth minute of overtime to rally the Warriors past Northern Adirondack, 2-1, Sept. 30, scoring the game-tying goal less than two minutes after NAC had opened the scoring. Regan Arnold made five saves in the win.

Beekmantown wins on Golden’s goal

Leo Golden scored in the 10th minute of play for the only marker of the game as the Eagles scored a 1-0 win over Plattsburgh High Sept. 30.

Ethan Burke assisted on the goal, while Matt Wood made nine saves to record a shutout in net. Alex Tuller had four saves for the Hornets.

Ross gives Cougars another OT win

Chase Ross scored in the second minute of golden goal overtime as the Cardiac Cougars again rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score a 2-1 overtime win, this time against Saranac Lake Sept. 30.

After Nicholas Kelting scored for the Red Storm in the 33rd minute, Sam Bulson connected before the end of the half for an equalizer on an assist from Hunter LaValley.

John Bulson made seven saves for the Cougars, while Zach Churco had nine for the Red Storm.

Indians roll three’s in win

Peru score three goals in each half as they earned a 6-1 win over AuSable Valley Sept. 30.

Dylan Badger connected on all three first half goals for the Indians, while adding an assist in the second half. Declan Edwards added a goal and four assists in the win, while Regan Baker and Nick Hager added goals with Connor Witkiewicz tallying an assist. Michael McBride made five saves in the win.

Alex Fournier made 16 saves for the Patriots.

Panthers edge Beavers

Noah Spaulding scored on a Tristan Carey assist in the 59th minute as Crown Point scored a 1-0 win over Keene Sept. 30.

Dylan Sours made seven saves in the shutout win, while Sebastian Smith made 11 saves for the Beavers.

Newcomb shuts down Wildcats

After scoring five goals against Division II’s Willsboro, Schroon Lake was unable to find the answer against Newcomb, who completed the double with a 1-0 win Sept. 30 as Logan Bush scored in the 22nd minute.

Zeke Koenig made five saves in the loss.