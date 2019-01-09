Strong fourth quarter lifts Wildcats over Eagles

× Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey drives to the basket against Matthew Pribble, of Westport, Tuesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | The Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from host Westport Eagles for a 66-56 win Tuesday.

Tied well into the third quarter, Andrew Pelkey hit a pair of key three pointers as the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 18-13 in the third quarter. The Wildcats continued to apply pressure in the fourth, leading by as many as 15 before finishing the game with a 10-point advantage.

Pelkey led all scorers with 41 points in the game, while Colin Bresnahan and Gabe Gratto each scored 10. Hudson Stephens led Westport with 19 points, while Blake Liberi added 15 and Matthew Pribble, 6. Mackenzie Stephens, Will Napper, Edward Nesbitt and Cody Roy each had 4 points.

Willsboro jumped out to a 47-4 halftime lead over Keene as they scored a 65-14 win with Jared Joslyn scoring 16 points for the Warriors, while Trevor Bigelow and Peyton Ford added 11 points each, Sebastian Smith scored 8 points for the Beavers, with Aidan Lopez adding 4.

Bolton scored a 45-34 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis as Brandon Tromblee led the Eagles with 10 points with Ethan Graham adding 8, Chris Jones and Brayden Drew, 6, and Lucas Spilling, 4.

Bolton also scored a 42-22 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis girls varsity team, with Brianna Cornwright scoring 6 points for the Lions, followed by Bree Hunsdon and Analise Burdo with 5 each, Madalyn Fuller with 4 and Abby Monty with 2.

In CVAC Division I play, Plattsburgh High kept their edge in the division with a 53-35 win over Northeastern Clinton as Zach Bieber and Liam Perkins each scored 9 points for the Hornets with Jaden Kalinowski adding 8, Andrew Follmer, 8, Tyler Phillips, 7, Bailey Pombrio, 7, Riley Channell, 3, and Jon Cliff, 2. Bryan Claudio scored 12 points for the Cougars to lead all scorers.

Saranac got 22 points from Connor Recore as the Chiefs scored a 58-46 win over Peru with Jared Duquette adding 15 points and Isaac Garman, 10. Ryley O’Connell scored 12 points to lead the Indians.

In Clintonville, Maddox Blaise scored 20 points for the Vikings as Moriah scored a 61-52 win over the host Patriots in Division II. Jerin Sargent added 19 points in the win for Moriah, while Braden Swan scored 13, Owen Fleury, 5, Jeff Strieble, 2, and Alex Larrow, 2. Luis Perez led the Patriots with 19 points while Mason Douglas scored 18, Carter Matzel, 7, Eli Douglas, 5, and Evan Snow, 3.

Ticonderoga Sentinels jumped out to a 15-point halftime led in scoring a 70-46 win over Saranac Lake with Colton Huestis scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Jack Girnnell added 9 points for the Sentinels, with Terrance Benedict also scoring 9, Ty Schlogl, 8, Bryce Gautreau, 7, Conall Tierney, 6, Michael DuShane, 4, Carson Reeves, 3, Kyler teRiele, 2, and Nick Robarge-Greene, 2. Jacob Shipman scored 24 points for the Red Storm.

Northern Adirondack outscored Seton Catholic 17-7 in the third quarter to score a 72-57 win as Reed Lashway led the Bobcats with 18 points while Brett Juntunen added 17. Neil Yang led the Knights with 23 points.

The Beekmantown Eagles were unable to score a win against Section X foe Franklin Academy, as the Huskies scored a 74-65 win. Andrew Sorrell scored 19 points to lead the Eagles, while Brandon Belrose added 13 and Jalen Belrose 11.