Strong second quarter leads Seton past Lake Placid

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Neil Yang, of Seton Catholic, drives to the basket against Lake Placid’s Jacob Novick Monday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic Knights outscored Lake Placid 19-9 in the second quarter in scoring a 66-51 win Monday.

Neil Yang scored 15 of his 24 points in the third quarter, equaling the total scored by the Blue Bombers over the same eight minutes.

Foster Ovios added 14 points, with Tom Murray and Tobiah Osborne each scoring 10 while Matt Ladieu added 8.

Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong scored 27 points for the Blue Bombers while Matt Brandes, Jacob Novick and Jack Armstrong each scored 6. Jesse Izzo scored 4.

SENTINELS TOP RED STORM

Ticonderoga had a strong first half against Saranac Lake Monday, outscoring the Red Storm 34-12 in the opening half en route to a 57-29 win.

Jack Grinnell led the Sentinels with 15 points while Michael DuShane had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Condit, 8 points, Coltom Huestis, 7, Bryce Gautreau, 6, Conall Tierney, 3, Ty Schlogl, 2, Carson Reeves, 2, Terrance Benedict, 2, and Kyler teRiele, 2.

Dylan Stewart and Nate McCarthy scored 7 points each for the Red Storm while Brooks Fletcher scored 6, Zach Churco, 5, Carter Gagnon, 2, and James Catania, 2.

LIONS SCORE WIN OVER KEENE

In the final meeting between neighbors, Keene and Elizabethtown-Lewis, Brayden Drew scored 17 points as the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions recorded a 43-37 win over the Beavers Monday.

Ethan Graham added 11 points while Brandon Tromblee scored 10 and Ryley Mousseau, 5.

Sebastian Smith and Kyle Shambo each scored 14 points for the Beavers while Aidan Lopez added 9.

COUGARS GET WIN OVER EAGLES

The Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored a 49-37 win over Chazy Monday as Bryan Claudio scored 16 points to lead the winning team.

Alex Gomez added 11 points while Thomas Gilbo scored 8, James Molinski, 5, Spencer Trudo, 4, Mason Supernaw, 3, and Ian O’Donnell, 2.

Brice Panetta led the Eagles with 14 points while Gabe Huchro and Alex Chapman scored 8, Bruce Juneau, 4, and Ben Norcross, 3.

CHIEFS DEFEAT WILDCATS

Coming off a thrilling, buzzer-beater to win their game Friday, Connor Recore scored 17 points to help lead the Saranac Chiefs to a 60-51 win over Schroon Lake Monday.

Nick Lebeau and Isaac Garman each scored 12 points in the win with Cogan Johnston adding 10, Brady Hebert, 5, and Jared Duquette, 4.

Andrew Pelkey led the Wildcats with 23 points while Cian Bresnahan scored 16, Oliver Higgens, 6, Marcus Peace, 4, and Collin Bresnahan, 2.

PANTHERS RALLY OVER RAILROADERS

Trailing at halftime, the Crown Point boys varsity team outscored Whitehall 38-31 over the final 16 minutes for a 64-58 win Monday.

Zach Spaulding scored 35 points in the win while Reese Celotti added 9, Jake LaDeau, 8, Cody Crammond, 6, Andrew DuShane, 4, and Noah Spaulding, 1.

Austin Barnao scored 19 points to lead the Railroaders.