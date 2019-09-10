Summo paces Keene past J-M

× Expand Jill Lobdell Kaiya Belisle had a pair of assists for Keene against Johnsburg-Minerva Sept. 9.

KEENE VALLEY | Alyssa Summo scored once in each half and Haylie Buysse added a goal as Keene shutout Johnsburg-Minerva 3-0 Sept, 9. Kaiya Belisle had a pair of assists in the win, while Hali Cook added an assist and Sophia Johnson made five saves to preserve the shutout.

Charlize Bernard made four saves for the Jaguar-Clovers.

Four goals in first lead to Wildcat win

Malena Gereau and Saige Shaughnessy each scored twice in the opening half as Schroon Lake scored a 5-1 win over Wells Sept. 9, with Maddie Anauo adding an insurance goal in the second 40. Kayli Hayden had an assist and two saves in net for the Wildcats, while Emma Hanneman had a trio of saves in the win.

Ford scores double hat trick for Warriors

Jenna Ford scored six goals against Indian Lake/Long Lake in an 8-2 victory over the Orange Sept. 9, with Tekla Fine-Lease and Kaili Bourdeau adding goals in the game.

Arianna Frenier added a pair of assists while Abigail Bruno had a pair of saves.

Lead holds for Lake Placid

After a scoreless first half, Darianna Patterson scored in the 48th and Emma Adragna in the 52nd minutes as the Blue Bombers scored a 2-1 win over Boquet Valley Sept. 9. Natalie Tavares and Shannon Bentley assisted on the goals, while Lea O’Brien made five saves in the win.

Analise Burdo scored on an Abbey Schwoebel assist for the Griffins, while Abby Monty made 10 saves.

Murnane scores overtime winner for Knights

Haley Murnane scored her third goal for the Seton Catholic in the 16th minute of overtime as the Knights scored a 4-3 win over Moriah Sept. 9. Gillian Boule added a goal and assist, while Kennedy Spriggs made 13 saves in the win.

Mikenna Valentine scored all three goals for the Vikings, with Samantha Hayes making nine saves.

Pitts, Knight score in Bobcat win

Alexis Pitts and Anika Knight scored goals to lead Northern Adirondack to a 2-0 shutout win over Ticonderoga Sept, 9, with Aiden Lambert keeping the Sentinels off the board with five saves.

Lizzie Rich made 16 saves for Ticonderoga.

Indians shutout Red Storm

Rylie Lukens scored in the 21st minute on a Hallie LaDuke assist and Bri Brousseau made 14 saves as Peru recorded a 1-0 win over Saranac Lake Sept. 9.

Mecalyn Sousa made 12 saves for the Red Storm.

Chiefs end drought against Eagles

Bella LaCroix and Sydney Myers scored and Payton Couture made five saves to preserve a 2-0 victory for Saranac against Beekmantown, ending a six year drought for the Chiefs against the Eagles as Olivia Davis and Kayla Myers tallied assists.

Bailey Carter made 11 saves for the Eagles.

Patriots find the edge against Hornets

In a game where both teams had 15 shots and goalies Koree Stillwell (AVCS) and Mackenzie Lawfer (PHS) made 12 saves, it was Jenna Stanley’s goal in the 31st minute off an Emma Crowningshield assist which was the lone mark in the Patriots 1-0 win Sept. 9.