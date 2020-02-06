Swan clinches 1,000 point club, Vikings clinch CVAC

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah standout Braden Swan stands with his parents, Barton and Kristina, with the ceremonial 1,000-point basketball he received Wednesday as he became the seventh Viking and 87th member of the Section VII boys 1,000-point club.

PORT HENRY | Braden Swan has always said the team’s goals come before any recognition he may receive during his senior season.

On a night when the Viking standout scored his 1,000th career point in a 25 point performance against Saranac Lake Wednesday in a 70-46 win, his biggest smile came when he was told the Vikings had claimed the Division II and overall CVAC championships.

“We are trying to bring it as far as we can,” Swan said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment to get to 1,000 points, but I have to give (credit) to my past teammates in Dylan Trombley, Joey Stahl, Kyle Gregory and everyone on my first varsity team along with my teammates now, I would not be here without them.”

Swan hit on his 1,000th career point early in the first quarter, getting the ball from — of all players — brother Rowan Swan, who had dribbled into the lane before kicking the pass to Braden for a wide open corner jumper from about 12 feet away.

“Once it came off my fingers it felt good and I kind of knew it was going in once I shot it and what the shot meant, so it was a great feeling,” Swan said.

“He does whatever he has to do for the team,” said Moriah coach Brian Cross. “He puts the team first and he has been an absolute pleasure to coach. The extra time he spends in the gym certainly shows because you don’t get to 1,000 points without putting in a lot of hard work.”

Cross talked about the beginning of Swan’s varsity career, which almost did not happen in his freshman year.

“He tried out as a freshman and we were not going to keep him up, but one of our juniors decided not to play so he was called up four or five days into practice, and he has worked on his game every day ever since,” Cross said.

That move paid off big time four months later, as Swan received an outlet pass from Dylan Trombley, connected on the layup and converted a three-point play to secure the Vikings their first NYSPHSAA state championship.

Between that shot and the one that gave him 1,000 points, Swan said there is no doubt which one ranks higher.

“The three point play is the shot I will remember most because it got me the ring.”

CVAC champions

With Saranac’s 77-44 win over Beekmantown, the Vikings clinched the CVAC overall championship, while the Chiefs and Eagles are deadlocked for the Division I title.

The Vikings had already clinched the Division II crown, and helped themselves with a victory over Saranac a week ago, where Swan registered his first career triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Saranac was our biggest competition for the CVAC title and our goals as a team are all about winning and what needs to be done, so it was great to get a triple-double in that game,” Swan said.

Cross said reclaiming the championship they had missed out on a year ago was rewarding, but the Vikings still have a long way to go.

“We beat some good teams in Beekmantown and Saranac, but that is not what we are worried about down the road,” said Cross. “We need to stay focused on winning these next two league games, then we have bigger fish to fry.”

Game recap

Swan’s 25 points led all scorers in the game, while Bryce Sprague — who has the potential to join Swan on the list — added 17, Will Rohrer eight, Matt Diehl eight, Maddox Blaise seven, Addison Hanchett four and Rowan Swan one.

James Catania scored 15 points for the Red Storm, with Landon Faubert adding eight, Carter Hewitt five, Nate McCarthy four, Gabe Wilson three, Brady Yando three, Dylan Stewart two and Carter Gagnon two.