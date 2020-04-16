Swan, Pelkey lead list of all state honorees

× Expand Keith and Jill Lobdell Section VII basketball players earning NYSSWA boy’s all state honors include: Braden Swan, Andrew Pelkey, Connor Recore, Bryce Sprague, Eli Douglas, Cody Lambert, Cian Bresnahan, Jared Duquette, Parker Kelly, Regan Arnold and Aidan Lopez.

PLATTSBURGH | Moriah senior Braden Swan (Class C) and Schroon Lake senior Andrew Pelkey (Class D) were named first team All State in their respective classes by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

The duo led a list of 11 Section VII players who were named to boy’s all state teams in Class B, C and D.

Braden Swan

Swan was one of two remaining players from the Viking’s 2017 state championship team, and was named the Co-MVP of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference this season.

“Braden has been an absolute pleasure to coach the last four years,” said coach Brian Cross. “He has worked hard from day one to become the best player he could be, he always put his teammates and winning first, he played through pain his whole junior year and never complained once. If I had to pick an all star team of the best players I have coached, he would be on it.”

Andrew Pelkey

The crowning moment of Pelkey’s individual career came in the final game of the regular season, becoming the section’s all time leading scorer for boys. However, Pelkey was unable to reach his ultimate goal of a state title due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelkey finished with 1,744 career points and was the Co-MVP in Division I of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

Connor Recore

Saranac’s Connor Recore was named to the third team in Class B

A senior, Recore was named the Co-MVP of the CVAC along with Swan, helping to lead the Saranac Chiefs to the Section VII/Class B championships and a trip to the regional finals, where the season would end.

“Connor was often looked to by his teammates to take control and be the guy to step up when needed especially if things were not going well,” said Saranac coach Michael Recore. “Most of this season he faced double and triple teams when he got the ball which met that his teammates were open and he was quick to find them.”

Bryce Sprague

Moriah’s Bryce Sprague was named to the third team in Class C.

The Viking and CVAC first team all star sophomore was part of the Vikings’ return to the regional playoff round, leading the team in scoring in his first full season on varsity.

“Bryce was a real pleasant surprise this year, after watching him last year on JV I knew he could score but I didn’t know he would play so well defensively, as a sophomore he had a great year and if he works as hard as Braden did he will get a lot better,” said Cross.

Eli Douglas

AuSable Valley’s Eli Douglas was named to the fifth team in Class C.

As a sophomore, CVAC first team all star Douglas led the Patriots in scoring and was key in a series of tightly contested games against Moriah this season.

“He worked so hard to improve his game, both at individual skills and team leadership role,” said coach Jamie Douglass. “A tireless worker would call me to go to gym by himself to work on all aspects of shooting. He was a tenacious competitor and did it all as a sophomore, and for much of the year was not 100 percent due to physical issues of injury and illness.”

Cody Lambert

Northern Adirondack junior Cody Lambert was named to the seventh team in Class C.

Lambert, a first team CVAC all star, was the leading scorer for the Bobcats this season, and inched towards a senior season that could bring him into the 1,000 point club and help lead a Bobcat team in Class C which could be without AuSable Valley and Moriah, who may change classes.

Cian Bresnahan

Schroon Lake senior Cian Bresnahan was named to the seventh team in Class D.

The MVAC Division I Co-MVP, an award he shared with Pelkey, Bresnahan was a key factor throughout the season at point guard, finding his scoring form in the second half of the season where he neared the 20 point per game average.

Jared Duquette

Saranac senior Jared Duquette was named to the 10th team for Class B.

Duquette was a first team CVAC all star, and part of the Chiefs run to the regional finals.

“Jared was looked upon by his teammates as the guy who was going to neutralize or stop the best player on the opposing team, because Jared’s athleticism could take over games,” said Recore. “Connor and Jared are two great kids, teammates, and close friends who have put in countless hours in the gym to raise their game up to another level. Their commitment to the game started at a young age (fifth and sixth grade) and has continued as they didn’t only spend a lot of time in the gym, but they spent time improving their games in all aspects. They both are extremely unselfish players who love to compete and they carry themselves with a lot of class. There was never a challenge they wouldn’t rise up to meet as they really didn’t have any fear when they stepped onto the floor.”

Parker Kelly

Beekmantown junior Parker Kelly was named honorable mention member in Class B.

Kelly was part of a Beekmantown squad that pushed the sectional champion Saranac team throughout the season, being the leading scorer for the Eagles.

“Parker is a special kind of talent,” said coach Ryan Converse. “He has a very versatile skill set that allows him to play and defend several different positions on the floor. He is a very unselfish player, who always puts his team first. Up to this point he has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of as a player. I believe his ability and potential are endless. I think he is poised to have a big senior season, and I look forward to working with him again next year.”

Regan Arnold

Willsboro junior Regan Arnold was named honorable mention in Class D.

Arnold, a first team MVAC Division I all star, led the Warriors in scoring this season, and was pivotal in the team’s run to the sectional finals.

“I think Regan will tell you he was frustrated with his offense at the beginning of the season, but he continued to work and became the player who almost was able to single-handedly earn his team a Section VII championship,” said coach Jim Spring.

Aidan Lopez

Keene sophomore Aidan Lopez was named honorable mention in Class D.

Lopez was top three in Section VII in scoring for the Beavers, averaging over 24 points per game and helping lead the Beavers to the sectional semifinals in a season where he was named the MVAC Division II MVP.

“Aidan had an outstanding season for us,” said coach Chad Lopez. “He is a product of his own hard work. He had an impressive season in terms of point production, but he also controlled the pace of the game for us on both ends of the floor, defensively guarding the other teams best player or in charge of our zone rotations from the top. From an offensive standpoint he was a double-team magnet which led to many opportunities for other players.”