Swim teams look ahead to new year

AuSable Valley's Trent Gravelle placed second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 IM at the Midseason Invitational Jan. 4.

Luke Moore of the Plattsburgh High swim team emerges from the water after making a turn in the 200 IM at the Midseason Invitational Jan. 4.

CLINTONVILLE | The Plattsburgh High and AuSable Valley boys varsity swim teams welcomed the new year with the Midseason Invitational at the AVCS pool Jan. 4, with the Hornets earning wins in all but one event to claim the team title.

AuSable Valley coach Jay Hamilton said the midseason tournament was a night where swimmers compete in events that are outside their “specialty” stroke, which allows for fun and competition.

Hamilton added his team has been improving through the first half of the season.

“The kids are getting their personal bests by 10, 15 and sometimes 30 seconds which is more than I can ask for,” Hamilton said. “Plattsburgh has a lot of depth this year with almost 30 swimmers. We have some really good swimmers, but we do not have the depth and we are a young team.”

Patriot captain Trent Gravelle said he has seen the improvement in his team.

“I feel we are doing well and we are all starting to catch our grove and exceed our personal bests from last year,” Gravelle said.

PHS head coach Shawn Farrell said the goal early in the season has been for his team to continue to improve and push each other.

“I have a great group of kids who are swimming very well and push each other and train well as a group,” Farrell said. “The kids race against themselves and against the clock so it comes down to self improvement.”

“We are doing really well this season, said Sean Vogl, who won the 100 fly and was part of the 200 medley relay team. “We are working really hard and coming to practice every single day.”

“We train against ourselves so we are always pushing each other as teammates to get better and improve on our times,” added Michael Graves, a winner in the 100 breaststroke as well as 200 and 400 free relays. “The goal is always to have our best result in every race and get the best time we can.”

“We have got some good swims in early in the season,” said Luke Moore, winner in the 200 IM and medley relay. “We want to stay focused and have the mid set on sectionals, because that is where you want to be at your best.”