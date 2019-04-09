Track and Field season set for Section VII

× Expand Cameron Duffield

Saranac track hopes to start second decade of dominance

Saranac | The Chiefs varsity boys track and field team has been atop the Section VII track and field mountain for a decade, having won 67 straight dual meets along with 10 straight league and Section VII titles.

This season, bolstered by a strong core of state place finishers and returning athletes, the Chiefs look to continue their run.

“I believe our team is pretty well balanced this season,” coach Chris Verkey said. “We bring back two of the top five hurdlers in the state from last season (Cameron Duffield, Luke Maye) and a strong relay team. We graduated some great athletes that are not replaceable but we are hoping that some younger athletes step up to fill the voids.”

Duffield placed third at the NYSPHSAA meet in both the 110 and 400 hurdles, while Maye placed fifth in the 400 hurdles. The Chiefs’ 4-by-400 team also placed third at states, breaking the school and sectional record.

Verkey said there is a wealth of experience returning to the team this season.

“Some of our key returns in the sprints are Brexton Montville, Shayne O’Neill, Garrett Adolfo and Anthony Bernardi,” he said. “In the throws we return Connor Kiroy and Nick Bunker. On the distance side, Joe Webster, Sam Carter, Dylan Borner and Alex Christman return.”

With this, Verkey expects to be in the hunt for a league and sectional title, with Saranac Lake challenging.

“It should set up to be a very highly competitive meet as it was last year, where all athletes pushed each other to great performances both on the track and in the field,” Verkey said. “I would define success this season if my athletes are better than they were when we started the season and everyone on the team can find success through personal goals and improvement on those goals.”

Members of the Chiefs roster include Nick Bunker, Cameron Duffield, Brandon Goddeau, Ryan Goddeau-Duprey, Luke Maye, Brexton Montville, Shayne O’Neill, Joe Webster, Garrett Adolfo, Anthony Bernardi, Dylan Borner, Sam Carter, Alex Christman, Addison Kelting, Connor Kiroy, Nate Petro, Cooper Rabideau, Bryce Smith, John Balch, Zashon Abrams, Carson Bunker, Harley Canning, Sasha Hurlock, Emilo Lugo, Kaleb Stanton, Alex Strack, Monty Threlkeld, Rylee Wilson, Branden Ashley, Ethan Breen, Richard LePage, Dylan Medley and Stephen Fleury.

× Expand Mackenzie Converse

Chiefs keep eye on sectional prize

SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity girls track and field team will look to remain atop the CVAC and Section VII standings this season.

With a 7-0 meet record last season, Saranac returns state meet qualifiers in Heather Dutko, Maddie Hoeth, Elise LePage, Rachael Woodruff, Mackenzie Converse and Kennedy Ubl.

“We have great leadership, experience and balance,” coach Jim Medeiros said. “The team expects to be in contention for the division and sectional titles.”

Members of the Chiefs roster include Nora Canning, Amber Caron, Kaddie Carter. Caitlyn Cliché, Hannah Dessureault, Heather Dutko, Maddie Hoeth, Trinity Hughes, Stephanie Moulton, Trinity Paquin, Anayah Rivera, Rachael Scarborough, Kaylyn Wood, Abby Duquette, Aleese Gushlaw, Elise LePage, Sarique Moore, Kali Parker, Emily Sachs, Gracey Sutton, Kenya Tate, Rachelle Wallace, Rachael Woodruff, Shannon Breen, Angelena Fay, Ashley Jock, Deanna Moak, Adrianna Worrell, Eden Christen, Rachel Cliché, Mackenzie Converse, Ada Johnston, Marissa Leduc, Kylee Perry, Michaela Perry, Alli Tate, Kennedy Ubl, Kaelyn Fay, Leah Madden, Raegan Mulverhill, Zoe Rainville and Morgan Sanger.

Hornets strong on track

PLATTSBURGH | Despite losing key athletes to graduation, the Plattsburgh High School boys varsity track and field team will seek to be competitive in the CVAC this season.

“We lost talented seniors Jason Moore, Brandon Fox and Tim Varano,” coach Adam Mehan said. “Returning we have two-time state championship qualifier Joe Gonzalez-Lyon along with a slew of younger talent who have worked hard over the past season. We are looking to improve on our 5-3 record of a year ago and hope to be in the mix for what should prove to be a competitive CVAC season.”

Hornets keep improving

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High girls varsity track and field team has the best of both worlds, a core of young athletes who have already been through the CVAC season experience.

“This is a very young team with a lot of experience,” coach Vern Harrison said. “We only have four seniors this year, but we have two sophomores with three years of varsity outdoor track and field experience and about 50 percent of the team have two seasons of experience.”

Harrison said Angie Lyons and Abi Batu-Tiako will lead the underclassmen in the jumps and sprints, while senior Jasmine Piper will anchor throws and distance events.

“The area we need to improve upon this season would be mid and long distance,” Harrison said. “We have two young and talented runners in Lexie Neale and Nora Graves and we are working hard to find them some help in bolstering that portion of the team.”

With the experience, Harrison hopes the team can be at the top of the division standings come postseason.

“We have a group of newcomers that we hope will increase our scoring abilities,” he said. “This season will be successful if we build on last year’s success; also with us being such a young team if we can replace the handful of seniors we lost between last year and the end of the current season we should be positioned to be successful in the future.”

Members of the Hornets roster include Kennedy Baker, Abi Batu-Tiako, Tabitha Batu-Tiako, Angel Bechore, Kendra Becker, Kirsten Bliven, Laura Brandmeier, Phoebe Bruso, Makenzie Chapman, Lily Clermont, Gianna Coryea, Rebecah Courson, Jessica Dandrow, Sena Demir, Aubrie Girard, Nora Graves, Willow Herz, Grace Jolicoeur, Celine Juneau, King Rhyann, Haley Ladue, Catherine Langlois, Olivia Latinville, Kennedi Lavalley, Abi Leburn, Angelina Lyons, Kiara Maggy, Ella Mansfield, Lexie Neale, Tenzin Pema, Jasmine Piper, Melissa Rodriguez, Lily Snide, Siri Sorensen, Maddy Woodward, Anais Yahiaoui and Julia Yocum.

× Expand Jenna Stanley

Patriots ready for track season

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley girls varsity track and field program will have a trio of returning athletes coach Sean Ganter hopes will help lead his team into the CVAC season.

“Leadership is strong with experienced athletes like Kiley Giddings, Maggie Hayes and Lily Potthast,” Ganter said. “Potthast will return to lead the middle and long distance and holds several school records and is starting to become competitive on the state level.

“Giddings, fresh off her indoor track state meet experience, and Hayes have become two of the better throwers in the area through their hard work,” Ganter added.

Lydia Bruno and Riley Stone will run middle distance events while Anna Pridell is experienced in sprints and jumps.

Ganter said Jenna Stanley will be used in multiple events, while Dakota Tender is a point scorer in the jumps and hurdles.

“We expect to have all event areas covered with quality athletes,” Ganter added. “This group should be competitive, especially in our division. We are excited to get started and see what we can do.”

Members of the Patriots roster include Aubrie Bourgeois, Lydia Bruno, Cassidy DeMeter, Kiley Giddings, Maggie Hayes, Sophia Janisse, Marlena Malskis, Kassidy Matott, Gisele Munson, Lily Potthast, Anna Pridell, Eliza Prins, Payton Roy, Jenna Stanley, Kylee Stillwell, Riley Stone and Dakota Tender.

New faces bring depth to Patriots track

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley boys varsity track and field team will have many new faces to go with several returning athletes who had solid seasons in 2018, looking ahead to getting into league competition.

“Leadership will be provided by senior thrower Kyler Besaw, junior mid-distance runner and thrower Tomas Ford, sophomore sprinter Zane Moussa and distance runner Michael Purtell,” coach Heith Ford said. “The team goals with so many new faces is a steady improvement in all areas and trying to gel a bit and seeing what we can come out with.”

Members of the Patriots roster include Kyler Besaw, Christopher Cramer, Jay Coulombe, Kilian Croghan, Jack Finnegan, Tomas Ford, River Hanf, Nick Helmer, David Janisse, David Kostin, Tristan Laundree, Ethan Leibeck, Will McDonough, Brandon McKie, Zane Moussa, Damien Murphy, Michael Purtell and Aidan Tallman.

Knights take to track

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic varsity track and field program will seek to score points with a limited number of athletes this season.

“Small numbers make filling all the events difficult but the Knights have a number of key athletes to help score points,” coach Kathy Champagne said. “Senior Pascale Allen will help lead the Knights with her versatility (hurdles, long jump, sprints and mid-distance), with Lea, Sofia and Savannah DeJordy leading the mid distance and distance runners, and Kennedy Spriggs helping out in the throws.

“Junior Jake Glicksman, who is coming off a successful indoor season, will lead the mid distance and distance runners,” Champagne said of the boys squad. “Senior Aidan Masten will help out in the sprints and long jump.”

Members of the Knights roster include Pascale Allen, Audrie Bilow, Georgia Boule, Lea DeJordy, Savannah DeJordy, Sofia DeJordy, Sydney Falb, Sophie Macner, Kennedy Spriggs and Faline Yang on the girls team, with boys team members Aaron Bouchard, Sam DeJordy, Jake Glicksman, Aidan Masten and Luke Moore.

BEEKMANTOWN TRACK AND FIELD: The Beekmantown Eagles varsity boys and girls are scheduled to open the 2019 track and field season with a home meet against Saranac Lake April 23.

Emus prepare for the track

WESTPORT | The EMW varsity track and field team is preparing for the new season with a solid core of athletes, led by coaches Howard Hammonds and Luis Garnica.

“Coach Hammonds and I are very excited about this season,” Garnica said. “One of our biggest joys is seeing our athletes grow and develop and realizing their true potential, and we are led by a group of talented returning upperclassmen and have a mix of promising underclassmen and new faces that we are very excited about. Our true test will be to see how quickly our new and returning athletes from E’town, Westport and Moriah can realize their potential and put in the work to reach their goals. This is going to be a fun year.”

Garnica said the focus for the season will be on patience and persistence while developing good work habits.

“Whether academics or sports, the secret is to use your time wisely and put in work,” Garnica said. “No one becomes a great runner overnight. You must endure the ‘trial of miles’ and learn to appreciate the process.”

Senior Luis Medina and junior Logan VanBuren both went to states for indoor track and look to have strong spring seasons.

Members of the EMW roster include Sydney Langey, Morgan Baker, Reagan Baker, Madeline Cochran, Desiree Demar, Emily Defelice, Sydney Glebus, Alley Harris, Dava Marcil, Sophia McKiernan, Olivia Mero, Vylette Shaw, Stevie Sprouse, Jonathon Gibbs, Luis Medina, Jonathon Wallingford, Denali Garnica, Gage Perry, Brayden Peters, Landon Peters, Spencer Sprague, Logan VanBuren, Chris Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Jason Zerbe, Trevor Bacon, Patrick Fair, Jordan Spear, Alexis Baumann, Skylar Bisselle, Sydney Bisselle, Elizabeth Poe, Sophia Bosley, Kassidy Brack, Grace Reynolds, Thea Shaw, Cole Simmer, Rafe Simmer, Brecken Smith, Annette Stephens, Rachel Storey, Lucas Spilling, Gavin Spilling, Christian Jones, Devin Meachem, Lucas Lucieer and Sam Anderson.

Blue Bombers seek success

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bomber varsity track and field teams are looking for a solid season in CVAC and sectional competition.

“Our team has top competitors in the conference race,” coach Mel Frazer said. “For both the boys and girls teams, we have key returning players and leaders in all disciplines on the track and in the field with some new faces who are looking to be key scorers. The new merge with Keene gave us an additional group of kids who are working hard and showing to be strong and dedicated athletes.”

Frazer said the recent snowstorm did not help their ability to get onto the track, which they are hoping to do soon.

“We have 10 new male varsity athletes and 18 new female varsity athletes who we are not familiar with but are showing hard work, speed and endurance during our preseason training,” she said. “Without seeing them on the track, or knowing them from coaching them in other seasons, it is difficult to say in what event they might excel in.”

Frazer said there will be several athletes to watch out for, and the team will have very strong teams in the girls 4-by-400 relay and the boys 4-by-800 relay.

Bill Frazer, Savannah Doviak and Donna Moody round out the coaching staff.

Members of the Blue Bomber roster include Cooper Grady, Cooper Holmes, Patrick Manning, Sean Ransom, Jacob Novick, Justin Novick, Mikey Skutt, Max Flanigan, Kyle Shambo, Will Tansey, Joe Wilson, Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong and Noah Fine on the boys side; with girls team members Dylan Bashaw, Marli Damp, Sandra Harper, Deidra Kellerman, Annie Rose-McCandlish, Sarah Rose-McCandlish, Harley Cohen, Maddy Cohen, Lura Johnson and Lynn Palen.

× Expand Andrew Lauzon

Depth key for Indians

PEru | The Indians boys track and field team will have a good turnout of athletes, which they hope leads to points in a competitive CVAC and sectional race.

“Our team’s strength is in our numbers,” said coach Mike Francia, who is joined by John Stafford. “We expect to have a very strong year in distance, sprints and field events. Our goal is to have every athlete PR in their events.”

Members of the Indians roster include Bryn Reynolds, Cameron Coleman, Bradford McBride, Ethan Rabideau, Dylan Badger, Hayden Dustin, Winston Schrumm, Gideon Schrumm, Connor Storms, Andrew Lauzon, Dylan Rickert, Nikolas Recore, Evan Howe, Tanner Howe, Dylan Witt, Andy Mazella, Haddan Barcomb, Declan Edwards, Jonas Petro, Robert Reynolds, Connor LaVair, Alden McGarvey, Gabrian Donahue, Jonathan Blaise, Ethan Blaise, Connor Witkiewicz, James Nelson, Landon Pandolph, Justin Stone and Kade Manchester.

Distance, field key for Indians

Peru | The Indians girls varsity track and field team will have a solid core of athletes this spring and will seek to be strong in several areas.

“Our team’s strength is in our numbers,” said coach Kellee LaValley, who is joined by Sara Dunham. “We expect to have a very strong year in distance, sprints and field events.”

Members of the Indians roster include Abigail Allen, Kaylee Amoriell, Maliyka Aziz, Ingrid Baggett, Mackenzie Carpenter, Sara Crippen, Olivia Daigle, Janice Dougherty, Harley Gainer, Taylor Haywood, Marie Higgins, Mallory Hughes, Emma LaClair, Hallie LaDuke, Brenna LaHart, Alexandrea LaValley, Erin Lawliss, Alissa Lawson, Samantha Lyon, Mallory Martin, Michelle Martineau, Savanna Martineau, Ella Messner, Hannah Meyers, Sydney Mills, Alyssa Mitchell, Jennifer Owens, Madison Owens, Leanne Parks, Morgan Phillips, Allison Post, Mikaela Raymond, Madisen Reynolds, Alexis Rickert, Emily Rock, Angelique Ryder, Patience Smith, Jaylee Southwell, Jenna Swyers, Lillian Swyers, Teagan Seymour, Amber Timmons, Alexus Welch and Caroline Whitehurst.

× Expand Grace Clark

Red Storm look to leaders

SARANAC LAKE | The Red Storm varsity girls track and field team will seek to continue their success this spring, as they return state qualifiers Edina Cecunjanin and Grace Clark to help lead their core of athletes.

“We have great leadership with two year captain Edina Cecunjanin, who is a three-year state competitor with Grace Clark,” coach Jason Wamganz said. “We have a good work ethic and attitude. While we are experienced in certain areas, we have some areas we need to gain experience as we have some very young athletes.”

Wamganz said the main goal is to get better through the season as they head for sectionals and state qualifiers.

“Our focus will be on getting better from a mental as well as physical standpoint each week,” he said. “We are a middle of the pack team which has our eyes set on getting better by sectionals.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Molly Bell, Vanessa Blaum, Adela Cecunjanin, Edina Cecunjanin, Naila Cecunjanin, Melisa Cirikovic, Kellie Claremont, Bethany Clark, Grace Clark, Lennon Clement, Hailey Cornell, Jillian Duffy, Jamie Everritt, Claire Fletcher, Autumn Fravor, Angie Gonzalez, Alison Hewitt, Leena Keal, Lea Kidd, Erin Kidder, Kelsey Leeret, Sylvie Linck, Gwen Mader, Emma McNally, Emily Muncil, Frannie Newman, Lizzie Owens, Cheyenne Pelkey, Chloe Reardon, Faith Rothaupt, Mia Sanford, Katie Samperi, Mecalyn Sousa-Thompson, Chloe Skiff, Lydia Wamganz, Megan Wilson, Emma Wood and Cedar Young.

Red Storm track has many strengths

Saranac Lake | The Red Storm varsity track team is coming off a strong indoor season and hopes the changing weather will continue to bring success.

“We are a team with a lot of talent in our distance events, middle-distance and throws,” coach Cy Ellsworth said. “It is time for some of our veterans to step up in the sprints and jumps. We have focused this preseason on restarting the engine (many of our kids played winter sports), getting stronger and working on flexibility.”

Ellsworth said one of the team’s strongest aspects is in distance events, where Micah McCulley, Anderson Gray, James Catania, Adam Hesseltine, Peter Fogarty and Andrew Fogarty come into the spring after having combined to capture the Class C state championship in cross country last fall.

“They challenge each other every day in practice,” Ellsworth said. “I look for Patrick Wamsganz and Brooks Fletcher to have great seasons in the mid-distance and jumps. It is time for Owen Yando to have an excellent year in the jumps as a senior and to provide us with some leadership.”

Ellsworth also looks forward to the throwing events, led by indoor sectional champion Patrick Alberga.

“Pat should be in the 50’s in the shot-put and give us the depth we need in the discus with Brennen Nobles, and I look for Jon Hewitt to near 150’ in the discus and challenging our school record,” he said. “We have some athletic younger kids who will give us the depth we need. I can’t wait to get the season started.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Patrick Alberga, Jacob Adams, Dylan Amell, Swayer Carson, James Catania, Rijah Cecunjanin, Justin Duprey, Grant Eckhardt, Gabe Faubert, Brooks Fletcher, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Dan Foley, Anderson Gray, Adam Hesseltine, Jon Hewitt, Dawson Hough, Nick Kelting, Jeffrey LaVair, Micah McCulley, Connor McMinn, Brennen Nobles, Alex Purner, Sean Sanford, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Jackson Small, Caleb Shoemaker, Sawyer Trudeau, Patrick Wamsganz, Gabe Wilson, Brady Yando and Owen Yando.

Building youth key for Cougars

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton boys varsity track and field team will look to improve on their one win from last season with a young core of athletes.

“We are a young team with a lot of new faces this year,” coach Luke Connell said. “We are looking for improvement throughout the entire season. We need to make sure that we push ourselves in practice to increase our chances of success.”

Members of the Cougars roster include Thomas Gilbo, Nate Guay, Elijah Joliecoeur, Zach Lapan, Reid LaValley, Richard McGrath, Logan Forsyth, Daniel Hennebury, Aiden Hilferty, Jakob King, James Molinski, Connor Perrea, Deren Purisic, Keaton Badger, Dalton Benjamin, Noah Dragoon, Alex Gomez, Carter Gooley, Tyler LaClair, Zach Miller, Gage Root, Spencer Trudo, Rolland Guay and Cody Lyon.

Cougars prepare for track season

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton girls varsity track and field team is coming off a 2018 season where it saw growth in numbers and had some very close meets, and the team looks to increase numbers this year as well and continue to be competitive in every meet.

Members of the Cougars roster include Alise Babbie, Lauren Brilotti, Autumn Cayea, Leah Coulombe, Alexia Cronkrite, Samantha Disco, Emma Fredette, Abigayle Hanfield, Audrianna Hollister, Allison LaPoint, Hailey Letourneau, Madison Lyon, Ashley Monette, Morgan Monette, Elisabeth Prairie, Abby Racine, Adisyn Sample, Marlie Sample, Alexa Turner, Brooke Tyler, Miriam Wachtoumi and Taylor Woods.

× Expand Lance Shaner

Sentinels return experience to track and field

TICONDEROGA | While low in numbers, both the Ticonderoga boys and girls track and field teams will have returning athletes who will be looked upon to lead the squad this season.

“We have five girls returning from last year and 11 returning athletes on boys, of which six are throwers, three are distance and two are sprinters,” said coach Walter Thorne. “We have seven new girls, so we are short on numbers, but big on heart.”

Thorne said the key to the season will be improving times and distances and hopefully adding to the roster.

“Our only goal at this point is to get better has the season progresses,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll pick up some sprinters so we can contend with the other teams in boys. We need distance, sprints, jumpers and throwers in girls.”Members of the Sentinels boys track team include Noah Bogart, Derek Joiner, Sean Duncan, Michael Facteau, Brock Huestis, Lane Lambert, Aiden Porter, Ty Schlogl, Lance Shaner, Michael Stipo, Emery Tausinger, Tyler teRiele and John Wright,

The Sentinels girls track team includes Lillian Bain, Ruby Bennett, Lizzie Rich, Kirsten Strum, Madison Flora, Chloe Baker, Madalynn Hubbard, Brooke Lauzon, Sabrina Frasier, Anna McDonald, Molly Price and Hanna Riper,