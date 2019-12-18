Team open regular season

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kennedy Davis scored 15 points for Ticonderoga as they scored a league win over Saranac Lake last week.

Girls basketball

Wildcats top Eagles

Schroon Lake scored 37 second half points to pull away for a 66-22 victory over Chazy Dec. 11.

Malena Gereau paced the Wildcats with 21 points, while the trio of Saige Shaughnessy, Justice Kowal and Kayli Hayden each scored 10, Ava Storman added six, Dakota Cutting five and Anna Maisonville four.

Sentinels top Red Storm

Sophomore Kennedy Davis (15) and eighth grader Cassidy Mattison (14) combined to score over half of Ticonderoga’s points in a 50-42 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Eighth grader Sophia Dorsett added nine points, with Kaelyn rice scoring seven, Molly Price three and Jade Charboneau two.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kaili Bourdeau had 12 points in Willsboro’s win over Seton Catholic in MVAC league play.

Warriors get early lead on Knights

Willsboro jumped out to a 32-10 halftime lead in scoring a 50-24 win over Seton Catholic.

Kaili Bourdeau led the Warriors with 12 points, while Mallory Arnold added 10, Isabella Harrison eight, Sierra Bronson seven, Kyla Crowningshield six, Samantha Harrison six and Jenna Ford one.

Blue Bombers fall to Eagles on historic night

While Bolton got out to a big lead early, it was the 18th and 19th points for junior Katelyn Van Auken that made the night historic as she became the 65th player in Section VII girls history to score 1,000 career points in the Eagles 47-33 win over Lake Placid Dec. 16.

Grace Crawford led the Blue Bombers with 10 points, while Izzy Armstrong added seven, Deidra Kellerman seven, Julia Crawford four, Arnita Cecujanin three and Chelsea Moore two.

Eagles top Keene

The junior duo of Maria Baker (19) and Katelyn Van Auken (17) led Bolton to a 47-27 win over Keene.

Haylie Buysse and Megan Quinn each scored 10 for Keene, as Lacey Lawrence scored 4, Emily Whitney two and Caitlin Quinn one.

Canton pulls away from Chiefs

Trailing by two at halftime, Canton outscored Saranac 29-19 in the second half en route to a 46-38 victory.

Payton Couture scored 17 points with Sydney Myers adding 14 to lead the Chiefs in double figures, while Lia Parker scored three, Kayla Myers two and Lexie Denis two.

Hartford gets past Hornets

Hartford scored a 42-36 win over Plattsburgh High Dec. 14, with Alyssa Hemingway and Abbi Crahan scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Kennedi LaValley added nine points, while Paige Murray scored five.

Bobcats fall to Huevelton

Huevelton connected on its first five jumpers in building an 18-0 first quarter lead, defeating Northern Adirondack 52-40.

“Before the game we talked about getting a good start against a good team like Huevelton but that didn’t happen,” said Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge. “We then rushed our offense and shots against a good defense. We picked up the pace after that and eventually had the game down to four points. The score was 42-38 for a while and we had chances but missed a few easy shots. We also had a three that rolled around the rim and seemed halfway down but it rolled out.”

Kira LaBarge scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, while Alexis Belrose added seven, Isabella Gilmore six, MacKenna LaBarge five, Brynne Gilmore four and Morgan Lawrence two.

“MacKenna, Rhylee Poupore and Alexis helped spark the comeback for us,” said LaBarge. “I am very proud of our hard work to get back in the game until we had to foul.”

Chiefs beat Eagles in CVAC play

On Dec. 13, Saranac jumped out to a 22-8 halftime lead in a 45-30 win over Beekmantown.

Sydney Myers led a balanced Chief attack with 15 points, as Payton Couture added 14, Kayla Myers six, Allison Garman five, Lia Parker two and Aislyn Liberty one.

Anna Drapeau scored 11 for the Eagles, with Jhenna Trombley adding nine, Kiera Regan six and Avery Durgan four.

Vikings fall to Forts

Fort Edward outscored Moriah 32-16 in the second half to scored a 48-34 win over the Vikings.

Noel Williams led the Vikings with 14 points, as Gwen Eichen added seven, Kennady Allen four, Zoe Olcott four, Sage Baker three and Alexis Snyder two.

Bobcats rally against Vikings

Rhylee Poupore and MacKenna LaBarge had key baskets late as the Northern Adirondack girls varsity basketball team scored a 35-24 win over Moriah Dec. 11.

Gwen Eichen led the Vikings with 16 points,

“Eichen had 12 rebounds to go with her 16 points,” said NAC coach Dennis LaBarge. “She played very well. Zoe Olcott had eight rebounds and six assists (two points).”

Sage Baker added 10 points, while Kennady Allen added four and Noel Williams two.

Boys basketball

Panthers top Blue Bombers

An 11-3 run to start the second half was key for the Crown Point varsity boys basketball team in a 45-42 win over Lake Placid.

“We have worked very hard defensively both in practice and in these first two games,” said Coach Jason Hughes. “Lake Placid battled tonight. We focused on neutralizing Jack Armstrong, but Nick Marvin gave us all we wanted, especially in the second quarter, scoring 12. My guys responded in the second half, we tightened things up defensively and we were more patient on offense which made the difference.”

Cody Crammond led the Panthers with 20 points, while Noah Spaulding added eight, Dylan Sours six, Cameron Harrington five, Ross Thomas four and Thomas Woods two.

Nick Marvin scored 22 points for the Blue Bombers, followed by Matt Brandes with seven, Zach Gavin with five, Jack Armstrong with five and Adnan Cecunjanin with three.

Vikings pull away

Moriah pulled away early in scoring a 70-46 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday, led by Braden Swan’s 25 points.

Bryce Sprague added 13 for the Vikings, while Will Rohrer scored 12, Maddox Blaise seven, Rowan Swan five, Addison Hanchett three, Matt Diehl three and Mike Rollins two.

Cody Lambert had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats, while Tyler LaValley added 11 points, Lucas Smart 11 and Tommy Bergeron seven.

Patriots handle Eagles

Nate Doner scored 26 points as AuSable Valley scored a 69-45 win over Hadley-Luzerne Dec. 14.

Eli Douglass added 15 points, while River Hanf added eight, Korvin Dixon six, Evan Snow four, Luis Perez four, Ryan Doner three and Carter Matzel three.

Warriors edge Knights

The Willsboro varsity boys basketball team outscored Seton Catholic in each half, with Jared Ball scoring 16 points in the Warriors 48-31 win over the Knights Dec. 12.

Stephen Leibeck scored 10 points in the win, while Brennon Farney added seven, Nick Reithel six, Regan Arnold five, Brady Sweatt two and Everrett Cassavaugh two.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Troy McDonald had a 614 series in AuSable Valley’s 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High last week.

Bowling

Eagles too much for Vikings

Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet kept the hot start to her 2019-20 bowling season going strong, scoring another series with three games over 200 (245, 236, 217) in scoring a 698 series in the Eagles 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Shyann Hargett had the top game (137) and series (357) for the Vikings, while Sarah Shoobe had a 341 series, Emily Slattery 334, Sam Virmala 329 and Jillian McKiernan 314.

In the boys meet, Mark Maye led the Vikings with a 178 high game and 446 series in a 4-0 loss to the Eagles, while John Martinez had a 433 series, Cayden Miller 406, Ethan Madill 330 and Chris Thompson 293.

Patriots drop pair to Indians

The AuSable Valley varsity bowling teams were only able to get one point by the boys squad against Peru Dec. 16, dropping 3-1 and 4-0 scores to the Indians.

Logan Martineau had a 211 high game and 572 series for the Patriots boys team, while the girls were led by Katelyn Miller’s 169 game and 470 series.

Patriots sweep past PHS

Logan Martineau had games of 234, 220 and 205 for a 659 series as AuSable Valley scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Dec. 10.

Troy McDonald added games of 210 and 213 as part of a 614 series, while Jeffrey Miller had a 520 series and Connor LaDuke rolled a 203 game as part of a 495 series.

In the girls match, Katelyn Miller had a high game of 232 as part of a 568 series to help lead AuSable Valley over Plattsburgh High, 4-0. Breanna Lacy had a 497 series in the win, while Madison Tromblee added a 488.

× Expand Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Kaleb Walton went 4-2 on the week for the Patriots, going 3-2 at the St. Johnsbury tournament while winning his match against Northern Adirondack.

Wrestling

Patriots second at St. J.

AuSable Valley had three wrestlers go 5-0 on the day at the St. Johnsbury duals in Vermont.

A.J. Swetson (106), Brady Lattrell (120) and Zach Rock (145) each finished unbeaten on the day, while Alex Martin was 4-1 at 126, his lone loss came to a three time Vermont state champion. Ben Sprague went 4-1 at 195, while Will Sprague, filling in for Injured Landen Snyder at 132 was, 3-2.

Zach Bola went 3-2 at 138, while Kaleb Walton was 3-2 at 170, Isaiah Call 3-2 at 182, Kyle Bradley 2-3 at 152, Mason Dubay 2-3 at 160 and Dylan Straight 1-4 at 220.

Pin streak leads to Bobcat win

A four-pin streak sparked the Northern Adirondack varsity wrestling team to a 57-15 win over AuSable Valley Dec. 11.

For the Patriots, Landen Snyder opened the match with an 11-7 decision at 132, while Mason Dubay earned a 7-2 decision at 152 and Kaleb Walton a 12-5 decision at 170. Brady Latrell was awarded a forfeit at 120, while 106 was a double forfeit.

Bobcats defend home mats at Livemore

ELLENBURG | Northern Adirondack scored 222 points in winning their own Barry Livemore Invitational Tournament, putting nine wrestlers on the podium.

Parker Manor (99), Caden Bruce (132) and Trey McGee (195) each won their respective weight divisions, while Brandon Manor (145), Jimmy LaPoint (152), Tyler Trombley (182) and Clayton Trombley (285) each placed second. Third place finishes went to Dolan Gilmore (126), David Griffin (160) and Trent Snide (170).

Beekmantown got wins from Austin Cook (152) and Connor Bushey (285) as the Eagles placed second, while Saranac’s Alex Christman scored a win at 138 and was named the lightweight most outstanding wrestler.

Ki Brinson (160) added a second place finish for Beekmantown, while Dave Tackete was third for Saranac at 195 and Zach Gardner of Beekmantown second at 220.

Indians third

The Peru varsity wrestling team placed third at the Tioga Winter Classic, as Zach Swyers scored the lone championship win at 160.

Ashton Seymour (106), Aaron Edwards (113), Alijah Seymour (145), Jack Hanson (182) and Tyler Ormsby (285) each placed second at the event, with Brayden Bushey (138), Jack Hayes (152) and Dustin Goddeau (195) placed third.