The best in NY high school cross country come to Plattsburgh

The Saranac Lake Red Storm varsity boys cross country team hopes to pose for the same photo this season as they defend their NYSPHSAA Class C state title at Plattsburgh State tomorrow.

PLATTSBURGH | The top harriers in New York State will be in Plattsburgh Saturday, as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 2019 cross country championships will be held at Plattsburgh State University.

Section VII officials and coaches have been extremely busy throughout the week taking care of the course with plows, shovels and marking sticks, getting the course in the best shape possible after the Veteran’s Day storm left one foot of white covering on the Field House grounds.

“I just wanted to send out a massive thank you to Brian (Kiely, Section VII coordinator) and Jim and Matt Medeiros (Saranac coaches) for what I can say seems like a heroic, and successful, effort to clear the snow from the course the past two days,” said Plattsburgh High coach Corey Mousseau. “The course looks as good as it can as a result. More-or-less every spot, other than the roads, was snow blown out four-to-six lanes wide.”

Race times

Races begin with the Class A boys contest at 9 a.m., while Beekmantown (Connor Goodwin, Alexander Barber, Riley Loughan, Devin Bibeau, Bode Curilla, Nathan Sand, Elijah Mageria) will take place in the Class B boys race at 9:30 a.m.

The defending Class C state champion Saranac Lake will look to defend their title, along with sectional at-large runners Thomas Gilbo (Northeastern Clinton), Ian Campbell (Plattsburgh High), Spencer Daby (AuSable Valley), Andrew Woodruff (Saranac) and Sam Carter (Saranac) in the Class C boys race at 10 a.m.

Sectional champion Moriah/Boquet Valley (Logan VanBuren, Emery Tausinger, Cole Simer, Denali Garnica, TJ Bilow, Landon Peters, Gage Perry) and the rest of the Class D sectional team, including Jake Glicksman (Seton), Mikey Skutt (Lake Placid), Sam DeJordy (Seton), Max Flanigan (Lake Placid) and Luke Moore (Seton) will be running at 10:30 a.m.

The Class A girls race begins at 11 a.m., with Beekmantown (Mikayla Hamel, Kayler Grizzle, Alice Saliba, Raelin Ko, Phoebe Eldredge) taking part in the Class B race at 11:30 a.m.

Class C sectional champion Saranac (Rachael Woodruff, Gillian Miner, Danielle Borner, Mackenzie Converse, Angelena Fay, Molly Dennis, Kaelyn Fay) will be joined by at-large runners Lily Potthast (AVCS), Nora Graves (PHS), Gwen Mader (Saranac Lake), Sara Crippen (Peru) and Katie Samperi (Saranac Lake) in the noon Class C race.

In the Class D girls race at 12:30 p.m. sectional champion Lake Placid (Harley Cohen, Anya Morgan, Alexa Harper, Kelly Le, Anisa Schmell, Erin Roth) will be joined by individual Class D sectional champion Sophia McKiernan (M/BV), Savannah DeJordy (Seton), Faline Yang (Seton), Lea DeJordy (Seton), Kathryn Morgan (Ticonderoga) and Madison Flora (Ticonderoga).

Boy’s contenders

On the boys side, the Saranac Lake Red Storm enter the race as the top-ranked team in Class C, seeking to defend their title.

According to the website Tully Runners, sectional champion James Catania of the Red Storm is the fifth ranked runner in Class C, with Peter Fogarty ranked eighth, twin brother Andrew Fogarty ninth, Micah McCulley 30th and Tucker Jackobe 75th. The top ranked runner in Class C is Caleb Brender of Skaneateles, who finished 13th last season, as Catania placed ninth at the 2018 state meet.

Hackley is the second ranked team in Class C, followed by Syracuse CBA.

In Class D, the Goats enter as the 10th ranked team in the state, with Logan VanBuren ranked 17th among runners in the classification.

Glicksman of Seton is the top ranked local runner, ranked ninth this season after placing 12th in last years championships. Colton Kempney of Beaver River, last season’s runner-up, is the top ranked runner in Class D. The top ranked team in Class D is Section III’s Beaver River.

Girl’s contenders

The girls races will feature the top ranked runner in New York State in North Rockland’s Katelyn Touhy, the defending Class A individual champion and past Gatorade National Athlete of the Year.

In Class C, Saranac enters as the 15th ranked team in the state behind Section II’s top ranked Greenwich. Chiefs senior Rachael Woodruff is ranked eighth among Class C runners, having placed fourth in the 2018 state meet. Hannah Ielfield (third last season) of South Lewis is the top ranked runner in C, followed by teammates Lexi (second in 2018) and Brynn Bernard (fourth in 2018) in second and third.

Class D individual champion Sophia McKiernan of M/BV is ranked 44th in the class behind top ranked runner Brooke Rauber (defending individual champion) of perennial power and top-ranked team Tully.

Lake Placid comes in ranked 23rd among Class D schools.

— Sun Community News staff members Keith Lobdell, DJ Alexander and Nathan Ovalle, along with photographer Jill Lobdell, are proud to be partnering with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) to help bring photos and live updates from the cross country championships to the entire state. Please follow NYSPHSAA on Twitter and Instagram for updates throughout the day Nov. 16, starting around 9 a.m.