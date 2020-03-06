Adirondack Rivermen player Nick Parker (center, no. 26) chases the puck in a Section II Ice Hockey tournament semifinal game Feb. 28 against Bethlehem. The Rivermen — an ice hockey team featuring athletes from Warrensburg High and other area schools — had a solid season this year, competing well in Sectional play. Although the Rivermen led top-seeded Bethlehem in the first period in this showdown at Union College, the Eagles fought back to win 5-2. Rivermen athletes Will Cormie and Zach Hilleboe scored less than two minutes apart in the second period, and goaltender Mike DiFiore made 35 saves. The team ended up 10-10-2 for the 2019-2020 season. To reach the tournament semifinals, the Rivermen defeated the GMSVS Storm Feb. 26 by a score of 3-1. In this earlier game, Rivermen athlete Nate Scarincio scored two goals and Hilleboe scored one, while DiFiore executed 18 saves. The GMSVS storm represents five schools in the Capital District.