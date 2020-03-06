Adirondack Rivermen player Nick Parker (center, no. 26) chases the puck in a Section II Ice Hockey tournament semifinal game Feb. 28 against Bethlehem. The Rivermen — an ice hockey team featuring athletes from Warrensburg High and other area schools — had a solid season this year, competing well in Sectional play. Although the Rivermen led top-seeded Bethlehem in the first period in this showdown at Union College, the Eagles fought back to win 5-2. Rivermen athletes Will Cormie and Zach Hilleboe scored less than two minutes apart in the second period, and goaltender Mike DiFiore made 35 saves. The team ended up 10-10-2 for the 2019-2020 season. To reach the tournament semifinals, the Rivermen defeated the GMSVS Storm Feb. 26 by a score of 3-1. In this earlier game, Rivermen athlete Nate Scarincio scored two goals and Hilleboe scored one, while DiFiore executed 18 saves. The GMSVS storm represents five schools in the Capital District.
The Rivermen
×