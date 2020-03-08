The un-usual suspects: Rowan Swan, Rohrer lead Vikings to C title

× Expand Keith Lobdell Moriah won the Section VII/Class C title over AuSable Valley Saturday, as Will Rohrer came off the bench to score 17 points for the Vikings.

PLATTSBURGH | Your best player is fighting through illness and your main post presence went out with an injured ankle at the 2:42 mark of the first.

A tough hill for many teams to climb, but for the top-ranked Moriah Vikings, it meant next man up as freshman Rowan Swan and sophomore Will Rohrer had career nights in leading their team to a 59-45 win over AuSable Valley Saturday.

Swan, who has started throughout the season, contributed 10 points, 15 rebounds and three assists; while Rohrer, who comes off the bench, tied for a game-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks.

“I would not have expected that many out of Will, but I have all the confidence in the world that he can play like that,” said Viking coach Brian Cross, who went on to say Rohrer had the right mindset offensively.

“He has been the first person off the bench all year long. We have had games where we have been in foul trouble and Will has gone in and held his own. In this setting, I would not have expected him to look for his shot the way he did. He did not shy away from any shot he had and he was open, so he had the right mindset.”

“It is a great feeling to help the team get a win like this,” said Rohrer. “My team really spaced the floor well and gave me a chance to create.”

Bryce Sprague also scored 17 points in the Viking win, while dishing out five assists.

“We started off slow because we did not realize the defense they were in, but once we got used to what they were doing we started to roll,” said Sprague. “Will came out and came up clutch and Rowan started to hit shots. When he started to do that, he got on a roll.”

“It’s awesome to come out with my team and for them to give me the ball and when I needed to score, I had the space they provided and the chance to score,” said Rowan Swan, adding he had been waiting to play in games like this since he was a youth player.

“I’ve watched my brother (Braden) come out here and win these games — I’ve been watching since Taylor Slattery and those guys, so to be out here and do it as a part of this team is amazing.”

“I tried to get Will’s aggressiveness into Rowan’s head because they were not covering him after he missed a couple of early shots,” said Cross. “He is quite a freshman and they all played well without Mike (Rollins) and battled on the boards.”

Maddox Blaise added 11 points and four boards.

“Maddox was a big help on the boards and getting things going,” said Sprague.

“We were able to create open looks as a team and when I got the ball I was able to take advantage of those looks,” said Blaise.

“Maddox had some big baskets for us,” added Cross.

For Braden Swan, the 1,000-point scorer played through illness with four points, five rebounds and five assists, while giving credit to his younger brother.

“He gets it from me,” Swan joked. “Rowan is going to be a great player and his career is only going to go up from here and for Will to step up at this stage was incredible.”

“Braden played at about 50-percent tonight but had some big rebounds and assists when we needed them late,” said Cross.

Rollins, who went out with the ankle injury early, had an assist in the game, while Cody Petro had a blocked shot.

Patriots’ Lopez had play of the game

AuSable Valley again started strong against the Vikings for the third straight game, building a 15-9 first quarter lead before the Vikings responded with an 18-8 run to give them a 27-23 lead just before halftime.

As Moriah tried to get the ball up the court at the end of the half, Patriots guard Luis Perez intercepted a pass near the halfcourt line, turning around quickly and launching the ball towards the basket, where it found nothing but net and brought fans from both sides to their feet in celebration of the buzzer beater as the Vikings lead was cut to one, 27-26.

The excitement was short-lived after halftime, however. While the Patriots scored the first two points of the half, the Vikings then went runs of 9-0 and 6-2 to pull away for good.

Perez finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots, while Eli Douglas had 11 points, five boards and four assists.

Nate Doner contributed eight points and six rebounds, as Carter Matzel also scored eight points to go with eight boards.

Korvin Dixon had three points, three rebounds and three assists; with Evan Snow scoring two points. River Hanf added a blocked shot.

Potential regional rematch

The Vikings (21-1), the top ranked team in Class C, will now face 15th ranked Madrid-Waddington in the Class C regional quarterfinals Wednesday, March 11, 7:45 p.m. at Potsdam College. The winner advances to face Section II’s Lake George, ranked 17th in the state, in what could be a rematch of last year’s regional final between the Warriors and Vikings Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.