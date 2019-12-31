The VII: teams, programs of the decade

Chazy boys soccer

The Chazy varsity boys soccer team won five state titles over the 2010’s. In each of their nine Section VII/Class D title wins, the Eagles went on to win the regional final game against Section X, winning seven of their state semifinal games with a record of 3-2-2 in the finals. The Eagles finished the decade with a total record of 184-16-13, winning their 900th game in program history this season.

Lake Placid boys Nordic

The Lake Placid varsity boys Nordic ski team won four straight NYSPHSAA state championships between 2015-18, having competed in seven state championship meets as a result of winning the Section VII meet. Skier Scott Schulz was the combined champion in three of the state meets (2016-18), while Karl Schulz was once in 2015, when the Bomber boys and girls swept the titles.

Lake George boys basketball

The Warriors boys basketball team won six Section II/Class C titles over the past decade, advancing to five final four appearances and winning three state championships, the most dramatic on a buzzer beater by Joel Wincowski in the 2015 championship game against Waterville. The Warriors finished the decade with a 219-31 record.

Chazy girls soccer

The Chazy girls varsity soccer team started the decade out with pure domination, going 40-1-0 in winning the first two Class D state titles of the 10-year span. The Eagles would make three final four appearances and win seven Section VII/Class D titles, while compiling a 128-48-8 record.

Saranac Lake boys cross country

As Chazy girls soccer started the decade, the Saranac Lake boys cross country team ended it, going undefeated in winning their fourth and fifth Section VII titles of the decade en route to back-to-back state titles. With all seven top runners expected to return as they look forward to 2020, the he program appears poised to start the new decade in the same spot.

Moriah boys basketball

With a record of 186-58 over the past 10 years, the Moriah varsity boys basketball team won eight Section VII/ Class C and D titles, making the Class D final four in five consecutive seasons while winning the state championship in 2017 behind two-time state Class D player of the year Dylan Trombley.

Ticonderoga baseball

Another team ending the decade strong, the Ticonderoga varsity baseball team spent their last two seasons in Binghamton for the end of the year, leading or tied in all semifinal innings and in all but two of the innings played in both state title games while winning the 2019 state title on a Michael Dushane/Bryce Gautreau no-hitter. The Sentinels went 122-54 for the decade.

Crown Point softball

With a 10-year record of 125-14, the Crown Point varsity girls softball team won nine of the 10 Section VII/Class D titles in the decade, advancing to the state semifinals for the second time in program history in 2019.

AVCS boys bowling

The AuSable Valley varsity boys bowling team won four straight Section VII titles in the past decade, with their biggest win coming in 2018 when they became the first team from the section to lay claim to a NYSPHSAA state title in the sport.

BCS girls bowling & PHS boys soccer

The BCS girls varsity bowling team swept through the Section VII bowling titles, going 10 for the 10’s. They had a top finish of third place in the NYSPHSAA state championships last season.

PHS earned the 2015 Class B state championship in boys soccer, always near the top of the Section VII/Class B rankings in each of the past 10 seasons.