The VII top 10 games of the year

DuShane, Gautreau throw no-hitter for crown

Carson Reeve’s diving catch at the end of Ticonderoga’s game against Cooperstown preserved a no-hitter, win and state championship for the Ticonderoga varsity baseball team, as Michael DuShane and Bryce Gautreau combined to throw seven innings of no-hit ball. “We have been together since little league and just to have this moment right now is unbelievable. I have been waiting for this my whole life,” said DuShane.

Nolan claims state title

Jacob Nolan’s 221st career win was the one he has been waiting his whole life for as the Saranac senior jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second period on his way to a 6-4 win over Warsaw’s Sam Wolf in the 170 lbs. title match at the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships. “I’ve worked my whole life to do this and it finally came true.” Nolan said.

Red Storm rolls competition

Peter Fogarty placed third, James Catania fifth, Andrew Fogarty eighth, Micah McCulley 16th and Tucker Jackobe 31st as the Saranac Lake boys cross country team defended their Class C state title with an impressive 28 points. “We did not expect to see a score like that,” said Catania.

Duffield earns state gold

As Cameron Duffield crossed the finish line, he pumped his fists to each side, celebrating a goal he had worked for since seventh grade, having claimed a state championship in running the 400 hurdles in a time of 53.69. “After I hit the first six hurdles in stride I was pretty confident after that. I really wanted this goal,” said Duffield, who finished the event with four medals at states.

Diehl pick-six advances Vikes

The play of the season in perhaps the game of the season, Moriah’s Matt Diehl stepped in front of Jesse Griffin with time expiring in a 22-22 game, intercepting the ball and returning it 85 yards to win the Class D state quarterfinal against Warrensburg. “It was the best feeling ever to do it for my brothers,” said Diehl.

Welcoming the JG-III show

Over 3,000 made their way into the Plattsburgh State Field House March 6 to watch Glens Falls and Syracuse commit Joseph Girard III entertain in the Class B regional semifinals as the Indians scored a 77-57 win over Section VII champ Plattsburgh High. “It was amazing,” senior Zach Bieber said, “I thought we played really well and did the best job we could on him. There were times he would get the ball and go right by me. He’s a great player.”

Warriors rally against Vikings

In a matchup of four state titles and eight final four appearances, it was Lake George who used a 19-9 fourth quarter to score a 54-46 win over Moriah in a classic regional final between two of the top boys basketball programs of the past decade in the state. “This game was a dog fight. This was definitely one of the hardest games we have played all season,” said Cameron Orr.

Panthers dispatch Cards

Shawna McIntosh got the ground ball she needed for the final out of the game as Crown Point scored a 5-3 win over perennial power Fort Ann in the Class D regional finals, making their second trip to the final four, taking the lead with a three-run sixth inning.

Schwoebel hits for Eagles’ final title

Tied at 37-37 with 1.7 seconds remaining in the Section VII/Class D girls title game, eighth grader Abbey Schwoebel made one free throw, giving the Westport Eagles a 38-37 win over Bolton and their 20th sectional title in the final season in program history. “It was just so amazing because it is the last year of Westport basketball and we were able to make history,” said senior Kaeli Brack.

Decade sweep for Eagles

The Beekmantown varsity girls bowling team completed a decade long sweep of holding the Section VII title in their sport, as Morgan Brunet led the Eagles with a 1,204 series. “It’s a pressure you hold with you as you bowl because you know how long the streak has been and you do not want to let anyone down,” Kylie Hilborne said.