Recaps from the past week in three Sun Community Newspaper zones

Times of Ti Zone

Vikings outlast Griffins

Gwen Eichen scored 14 points to help lead the Moriah girls varsity basketball team to a 41-38 win over Boquet Valley Dec. 16, as Avery Briggs added eight, Sage Baker six, Zoe Olcott six, Alexis Snyder six and Kennady Allen three. The Vikings held a seven point lead at halftime and kept the Griffins at bay late to secure the win.

Wildcats cruise past Indians

The Schroon Lake girls varsity basketball team held Wells to 10 points or less in each half, scoring a 70-18 win over the Indians Dec. 16. Malena Gereau led the Wildcats with 27 points, while Kayli Hayden added nine. Dakotah Cutting, Allison Baker and Saige Shaughnessy each scored eight points, while Anna Maisonville added four and Ava Storman two.

Panthers fall to Knights

Eighth grader Gabrielle Mazzotte scored eight points to lead the Crown Point varsity girls basketball team against Seton Catholic Dec. 16, but it was the Knights who came away with a 43-29 win over the Panthers as Madison Munson added seven points, Sarah McIntosh six, Lauren Kimball four, Abigail LaMotte two and Eleanor Harmon two.

Viking boys, girls defeat Hornets

John Martinez had the high game of 191 and Mark Maye the high series of 399 as the Moriah boys varsity bowling team scored a 3-1 win over PHS Dec. 16. Ethan Madill added a 364 series, while Chris Thompson had a 339 series. Jillian McKiernan had a high game of 130 and tied Sarah Shoobe with a 370 series in the girl’s 4-0 win over the Hornets.

Sentinels fall to league-leading Eagles

Axel Dedrick led the Ticonderoga varsity boys bowling team with a 211 high game and 541 series as the Sentinels were able to take one point in a 3-1 loss to Beekmantown Dec. 16. Nicholas Borho added a 2-6 high game and 527 series, while Makayla Huestis had a 182 high game and 472 series for the girls team in a 4-0 loss to the Eagles.

Horde win against Sentinels

Granville held a seven-point edge in the second half as they pulled away for a 53-44 win over Ticonderoga. Cassidy Mattison scored 19 points in the loss for the Sentinels, while Kaelyn Rice added 13, Jade Charboneau six, Sophia Dorsett three and Kennedy Davis three.

Vikings fall in overtime

Moriah was unable to find the go-ahead bucket in the final minute of overtime, dropping a 64-61 overtime thriller against New Hartford Dec. 14. Braden Swan scored 17 points for the Vikings — including a three-pointer to force the extra period — while Bryce Sprague score 15, Will Rohrer 13, Rowan Swan seven, Mike Rollins five and Maddox Blaise four.

The Burgh Zone

Chiefs score key win over Mekeel

The trio of Connor Recore, Conner Burns and Jared Duquette each led as the eighth ranked Saranac scored a big win over Section II/Class A power Mekeel Christian Academy, 76-69, Dec. 14 at Fulton Montgomery Community College.

“This was a great high school basketball game and for a great cause (Coaches vs. Cancer),” said Chiefs coach Mike Recore. “I could not be more proud of these kids. They came ready to battle from start to finish and it payed off for them. To play a team of this caliber early on in the season is great and to beat them the way we did is even better. This should only prepare us for our upcoming league schedule. We had significant contributions from everyone which was a positive and hopefully we can build on this and not let up.”

Recore led the Chiefs with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Burns had 21 points and Duquette combined 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cogan Johnston added eight points, while Brady Hebert had 10 assists.

Knights get past Panthers

The Seton Catholic girls varsity basketball team outscored Crown Point 30-10 in the second half, turning a six point deficit into a 14 point win Dec. 16. Haley Murnane led the Knights with 20 points, while Kennedy Spriggs added 13, Maddy Boule eight and Jack Rock Perez two.

Indians sweep past Patriots

Mike Blower had a high game of 216 for Peru and Kenneth Duell had the high series of 553 as the Indians scored a 3-1 win over defending sectional champ AVCS Dec. 16, while the girls scored a 4-0 win over the Patriots, led by Kathryn Bowman’s 628 series with games of 235 and 233. Leita Ciolek added a high game of 222 and series of 563.

Eagles score win over Massena

Bailey Carter scored a hat trick with a goal in each period as the Beekmantown Eagles scored a 4-3 win over Massena Dec. 13. Carter scored on a pair of assists from Celine Juneau and Leah Coulombe, while Amanda Cayea also scored for the Eagles on a Sophia King assist. Brianne Knight made 40 saves in the win.

Hornets take down Kenmore East

Entering the second period down 2-0 Dec. 14, Ethan Vaughn and Ethan Kay scored in the second to tie Kenmore East before Seamus Andrew and Greyson Giroux scored in the third for a 4-2 win. Hayden Colburn had a pair of assists, as did Kay. Brandt Clarke, Jackson Kain, Giroux and Vaughn also had assists. John Dublanyk made 20 saves for the win.

Bobcats rally against Vikings

Rhylee Poupore and MacKenna LaBarge had key baskets late as the Northern Adirondack girls varsity basketball team scored a 35-24 win over Moriah Dec. 11, Alexis Belrose led the Bobcats with 11 points, while LaBarge and Brynne Gilmore each scored six, Isabella Gilmore four, Aiden Lambert three, Morgan Lawrence two and Kira LaBarge one.

Eagles fall to Griffins

The Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball team turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 12 point lead at the end of the third quarter en route to a 61-46 win Dec. 12. Gabe Huchro led the Eagles with 18 points, while Devin Therrian scored 13, Traygan Coon seven, Malachi Hunyor six and Jeremy Juneau two.

The Valley News Zone

Strong fourth leads Patriots to win

A 21-point fourth quarter for the AuSable Valley girls varsity basketball team led them to a 52-47 win over Franklin Academy Dec. 16. Koree Stillweel led the Patriots with 20 points, while Reanna Prentiss scored 17, Sophie Rennie six, Cora Long five and Brooklyn Douglass four.

Warriors defeat Eagles

The Willsboro varsity boys basketball team jumped out to a 27-14 first half lead as they scored a 40-33 win over Chazy Dec. 16. Regan Arnold led the Warriors with 13 points, with Brennon Farney adding 11, Stephen Leibeck six, Jared Ball five, Nick Reithel two and Everett Cassavaugh one.

Griffins roll past Eagles

Abbey Schwoebel scored 18 points for Boquet Valley in their 62-13 win over Chazy in their MVAC opener. Ella King added nine points and 11 rebounds, as Analise Burdo and Annette Stephens scored seven, LeAnna Costin six, Skylar Bisselle four, Maggie Ploufe three, Thea Shaw two and Liz Poe two.

Red Storm fall to Sentinels

Sophomore Kenedy Davis (15) and eighth grader Cassidy Mattison (14) combined to score over half of Ticonderoga’s points in a 50-42 win over Saranac Lake Dec. 11. Susan Stevens and Kelsey Lereet led the Red Storm with 10 points each, as Nora Glover added eight, Olivia Bell six, Serena Stevens four, Mecalyn Sousa three and Alex LaDue one.

Panthers top Blue Bombers

An 11-3 run to start the second half was key for the Crown Point varsity boys basketball team in a 45-42 win over Lake Placid Dec. 12. Nick Marvin scored 22 points for the Blue Bombers, followed by Mat Brandes with seven, Zach Gavin with five, Jack Armstrong with five and Adnan Cecunjanin with three.

Griffins rally over Eagles

The Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball team turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 12 point lead at the end of the third quarter en route to a 61-46 win Thursday. Brandon Tromblee proved tough to stop in the post for the Griffins, scoring 21 points. The guard duo of Blake Liberi and Brayden Drew scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Matthew Pribble added seven, Ethan Graham four and Noah Jacques four.

SLP cruises past Mohapac

After Mahopac scored the opening two goals of the Dec. 15 game against SLP, the road team scored the next seven for a 7-2 final as Tyler Hinckley had a hat trick and Dylan Amell scored twice. Rhett Darrah and Hugo Hobson also scored, while Ben Munn had a pair of assists. Amell, Nick Munn, Noah Jennings-Munn, Brendan Bullock, Hinckley and Hunter Wilmot each had assists. Brayden Munn made 16 saves in net for the win.