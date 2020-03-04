Third quarter run sends Wildcats to D sectional finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Isaiah Pelkey of Schroon Lake catches a pass as Keene’s Sam Baldwin closes in on defense in the Section VII/Class D semifinal Wednesday.

BEEKMANTOWN | After trailing early, a 14-2 run by top seed Schroon Lake pushed the Wildcats into the Section VII/Class D finals as they defeated fourth seed Keene, 65-52, Wednesday.

“They got hot,” remarked Keene coach Chad Lopez. “We played well in the first half and had things go our way, but they started knocking everything down in the second half.”

Andrew Pelkey led the way for the Wildcats with 21 points, while Cian Bresnahan was able to work his way around foul trouble and score 19 — 16 in the second half — and Isaiah Pelkey added 12 on a quartet of three-pointers.

“It feels great to know we are going to the Field House after not making it the last three years and I am so excited to move on,” said Andrew Pelkey. “We have had a long 15 days without basketball and we had a tough first half, but we were able to get it together in the second half and come out with the win.”

“It was hard in the first half with the fouls, but the guys on the bench encouraged me for when I was going to get back out there, and I was able to make some shots in the second half,” said Bresnahan.

“When Cian came back in we were able to slow down our offense and get into a groove,” said Isaiah Pelkey. “Cian was able to take control for us in the second half and it helped us to get back into our rhythm.”

The Beavers jumped out to a 13-9 first quarter lead before the Wildcats started to scratch their way toward the lead, with Pelkey tying the game at 18-18 on a three-pointer at the 4:59 mark of the second before giving the team their first lead, 25-23, on another long distance shot with 1:28 left in the half.

“We just wanted to survive the first half after Cian went out with the three fouls, keep the score close and use the clock to get us into the second half,” said Wildcat coach Lee Silvernail. “Once I got the second group out there they got a little more comfortable playing and settled in and we were able to take a lead going into halftime.”

The Wildcats also got eight points from Oliver Higgens and five from Bryant Mieras, who turned a two-point lead into four points at the end of the first half with an offensive rebound and put back near the buzzer.

“Mike (Foote) was solid on defense and didn’t miss a beat and Bryant had some huge minutes in the first and throughout the second, as well,” said Silvernail.

For Keene, Sebastian Smith was an inside-out threat throughout the game, connecting on five three-pointers as part of a 32 point performance, the most points by any player in the sectionals so far this postseason.

Aidan Lopez added 13, while Julian Smith scored five and Alp Tas two.

The Wildcats will now face third seed Willsboro Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House for the Section VII/Class D crown.