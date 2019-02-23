Three games Saturday in Class D boys quarterfinals

× Willsboro will host Elizabethtown-Lewis Saturday night in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinals.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Section VII/Class D playoffs begin Saturday in the quarterfinal round, with seven of the eight teams in action at 6 p.m. with games hosted by the higher seed.

Top seed Wells received a first round bye and will play in the semifinal round Wednesday, Feb. 27.

NO. 7 ELCS AT NO. 2 WILLSBORO

For the Elizabethtown-Lewis varsity boys basketball team, their program, which will merge with Westport in July, is on the line as they take on the second seed Willsboro Warriors.

Brayden Drew leads the Lions with 13.8 points per game, while Brandon Tromblee adds 8.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Lions. Ethan Graham has 9.4 points per and 2.7 steals defensively.

Trevor Bigelow leads the Warriors with 13.7 points per game along with 4.2 assists and 3.2 steals per contest, while Jon Schier averages 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jared Ball also averages five rebounds per game for the Warriors.

NO. 6 BOLTON AT NO. 3 CROWN POINT

Crown Point enters their game against Bolton with leading scorer Zach Spaulding averaging 17.7 points per game and having broke through the 1,000-point scoring barrier. Jake LaDeau (10.7) and Reese Celotti (10.3) also average double-digits, while Cody Crammond is at 9.4 points per game.

Kevin Neacy and the Bolton Eagles will look to upset the Panthers, as the two teams have yet to meet this season as Crown Point moved to the northern division.

NO. 5 CHAZY AT NO. 4 SCHROON LAKE

The Schroon Lake Wildcats bested the Chazy Eagles twice in MVAC northern division play, the closest game coming Jan. 10 in a 49-48 win for Schroon Lake in Chazy.

Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey is the leading scorer in Section VII average-wise at over 24 per game, while Collin and Cian Bresnahan have been providing offensive output throughout the season.

The Eagles will counter with a trio of Ben Norcross, Alex Chapman and Brice Panetta.