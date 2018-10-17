Ti, EKMW prepare for postseason

× 1 of 2 Expand Ticonderoga’s Zylen Tyler. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand EKMW’s Logan VanBuren. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | As the 2018 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference cross country regular season winds down, the local cross country teams are setting their sites on the upcoming league championship and Section VII/state qualifying meets.

Ticonderoga and the Elizabethtown-Keene-Moriah-Westport (EKMW) combined team have been working on progressing throughout the season with team members focused on earning personal bests and improving on their times.

“I am pretty excited about the season,” said Ticonderoga coach Jay Wells. “We are a young team and improving steadily throughout the year. We are looking forward to putting our best effort forward and sectionals.”

“Our team has really improved,” said Zylen Tyler. “I am looking to improve my time a lot before then so I can do really well.”

“I think I ran well today,” said Emery Tausinger after his eighth place finish Oct. 16 at SUNY Plattsburgh. “Our team is doing really well. We have all improved.”

They have also been working to grow as a team.

“We have a really good group of kids that are a joy to coach and we have had a lot of fun,” said EKMW coach Luis Garnica. “They are good student-athletes and Howard Hammonds has been back working with the boys program and it has been a fun year.”

Logan VanBuren has been at the top of the standings in each race he has competed in, setting the Mount Van Hoevenburg course record in the teams Oct. 16 meet.

“He has been having a great season and we are hoping for a top three finish out of him at sectionals,” said Garnica. “He has been working very hard in his junior year.”