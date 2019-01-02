Ti, Moriah girls beat Granville

× Molly Price scored two points against Granville in a victory for the Sentinels over the Golden Horde. Photo by Nathanael LePage

TICONDEROGA | The Moriah and Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball teams both scored wins over Granville in the Ticonderoga Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.

On Dec. 28, the Sentinels jumped out to a 20-5 halftime lead over the Golden Horde in a 49-21 victory as Saidi St. Andrews scored 17 points to lead Ticonderoga.

Aubrey Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Kennedy Davis scored 10 points, Kaelyn Rice six, Molly Price two and Jade Charboneau two.

× Noel Williams scored 15 points for Moriah in a 53-23 win over Granville. Photo by Keith Lobdell

A day earlier, Moriah took a 22-10 halftime lead and built upon it, outscoring the Golden Horde 31-13 in the second half for a 53-23 win.

Noel Williams led a balanced attack for the Vikings with 15 points, while McKenzie Sprague added 13, Maddy Olcott eight, Mackenzie Peters eight, Gwen Eichen four, Kennady Allen three and Taylor Brassard two.

Olcott added nine assists and 10 rebounds to the Vikings effort.