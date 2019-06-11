Ti softball, Bolton/Schroon baseball fall in states

× Ticonderoga’s Lauren Dixon rounds third on the way to scoring for the Sentinels in their 14-2 loss against Chatham in the Class C regional semifinals June 6.

MOUREAU | Fourth-ranked Chatham scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning, pulling away from the 16th-ranked Ticonderoga Sentinel softball team and scoring a 14-2 win June 6 in the Class C softball regional semifinals.

“The third inning really did us in, that was the difference,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said.

Chatham scored four more in the fifth for an 11-0 lead before Ticonderoga scored twice in the top of the sixth. Chatham then scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, bringing the run rule into play and ending the game at 14-2.

In the top of the sixth, Saidi St. Andrews connected on a one-out double before being driven home by Lauren Dixon’s double. Anna Whitman and Jade Charboneau then connected on singles, driving in Dixon, before the inning ended.

Following the game, Mullen praised his team.

“We knew we were rebuilding after the last couple years and progressing,” he said. “Our goal was to win sectionals this season and build off that. We have some young talent coming up so getting this far exceeded my expectations and it’s something to build on and hopefully we can get back here next season. It shows the hard work these girls put in, especially the seniors because they wanted to end their senior year with a sectional title.”

SEASON ENDS FOR ‘WILD EAGLES’

While the Bolton/Schroon Lake varsity baseball team got off to the same hot start that helped them defeat Chazy in the Section VII title game, they were unable to hold onto a 4-0 second-inning lead June 8, falling to Lisbon, 5-4, in the Class D baseball regional finals.

Andrew Pelkey went the distance on the mound for Bolton/Schroon, allowing eight hits while striking out 12.

Collin Bresnahan connected on a double in the second inning, followed by an RBI single by Marvin Dobert. Craig Wholey then drove in Dobert before scoring on an Ethan Ferris bunt before Ferris scored on a throwing error.

The Lisbon bats then went to work, scoring once in the third, fifth and sixth innings before scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.