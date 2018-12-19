Ti sweeps Moriah bowlers

× Zach Bush, of Ticonderoga, had a 669 series for the Sentinels in defeating the Vikings Dec. 18. Photo by Jill Lobdell

MINEVILLE | The Ticonderoga Sentinels scored a pair of 4-0 wins against rival Moriah in their first regular season meeting of the winter season on the Lanes of the Mineville VFW Tuesday.

In the boys match, Zach Bush had both the high game of 235 and high series of 669, adding games of 220 and 214. Gavin Fleury combined games of 205, 200 and 193 for a 598 triple; with Axel Dedrick rolling games of 203, 178 and 174 for a 555 triple; Gavin Tucker rolling for games of 222, 167 and 148 in a 537 triple; and Nate Trudeau a 480 triple with games of 187, 156 and 137.

For Moriah, Ethan Madill had the top game of 178.

In the girls match, Jade Frasier led Ticonderoga with a high game of 177 with games of 165 and 134 for a 476 series. Kim England had games of 160, 157 and 120 for a 446 series; with Adrianna Borho rolling games of 143, 139 and 135 for a 417 series; and Makayla Huestis had games of 164 and 131 as part of a 382 series.

Moriah was led by Shyann Hargett’s 126 high game along with scores of 126 and 107 for a 362 series, while Hannah Slattery combined games of 121, 109 and 103 for a 333 triple.