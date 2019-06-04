Ticonderoga back in state playoffs

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Michael DuShane closed the door on Lake Placid, pitching the final inning of Ticonderoga’s 15-0 win over the Blue Bombers as the team advanced to the regional finals.

PLATTSBURGH | The Ticonderoga Sentinels scored eight runs in their first trip to the plate, never looking back as they scored a 15-0 win over Lake Placid to claim the Section VII/Class C baseball title yet again.

Russ Gallo pitched six innings of two-hit ball for the win, while Michael DuShane closed the door on the Blue Bomber bats in the seventh.

“I have trusted my defense and our bats,” Gallo said. “When they can do this and get up on teams early, it takes a lot of pressure off of everyone.

“In these games a hot start is crucial,” said coach Dan Dorsett, adding that his team is playing as well as they did in the beginning of the season.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Gage Perry takes a cut for Lake Placid against Ticonderoga in the Section VII/Class C baseball championship game.

“This is how we were the first half of the year, but with the long season I was concerned they may have slacked off a little bit,” he said. “My biggest concern all year was defensively because of the way they started out the season like gangbusters. This is how we have been playing all year so I am really excited and hopefully we can carry this momentum.”

Offensively, Gallo had a trio of hits, while Nick Robarge-Greene had a pair of hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Terrance Benedict added a pair of doubles, while Connall Tierney had a trio of singles, Bryce Gautreau two hits and four runs scored, and Jack Grinnell two singles.

“All year we have had the goal to pound the ball from the beginning of the game and we were able to do that tonight,” said Gautreau. “Now we want to get to the next step, and we are going to have to stay very focused.”

“When we put up eight runs it takes a lot of stress off of all of us,” added Grinnell. “Getting a win like this is just one more step to get us where we want to be.”

Dorsett added that it was good to get DuShane into the game in relief of Gallo in the seventh.

“Michael had not thrown in a while and we need more than one arm if we are going to go to the next level,” he said.

The Sentinels will play in the regional finals Saturday, June 8, at an opponent to be determined. However, the goal remains the same — to get back to Binghamton and take care of what they believe is unfinished business.

“Last year we feel we should have had it in the states, but we fell short,” DuShane said. “I feel good about our team right now and we are going to take it one day at a time and prepare for the regional round, which is going to be tough, but I think we can do it.”

“We can take the championship game loss with us and put it into the back of our mind, knowing we do not want to have that happen again,” added Gallo.

“Having all these guys coming back, they all know what it takes and they know how to get through a tough situation and not crumble,” Grinnell said.