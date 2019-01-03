Ticonderoga, Beekmantown split on lanes

× Expand Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet (front) and Kylie Hilborne helped lead the Eagles in a win over Ticonderoga Wednesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Sentinels scored a 3-1 win over Beekmantown in boys bowling to keep hold of second place in the CVAC standings, while the Lady Eagles kept their grasp at the top of the division with a 4-0 win over the Sentinels.

Nathan Trudeau was the top bowler of the evening with a 597 series highlighted by a 239 high game. Axel Dedrick added a 575 series, while Gavin Fleury recorded a 564 triple and Zach Bush a 516, while Austin Giganto had a 202 high game.

Beekmantown was paced by Damien Stutsman’s 576 series, while Troy Reid added a 546, Alex Deso a 529 and Jacob Deyo a 516.

In the girls match, Kylie Hilborne rolled a 590 series for the Eagles, while Alexis Cook added a 542, Morgan Brunet a 538 and Ashleigh Barcomb a 489 series. Jade Frasier had a 457 series for the Sentinels, while Makayla Huestis had a 419 triple.

Brendan Lee rolled a 543 series and Rachel Hilchey a 360 triple as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored wins of 3-1 and 4-0 over Moriah. Mark Hager added a 469 series and Ian Bova a 430 for the boys team, while Sierra Hoisten had a 344 series and Emily Seymour a 303 series for the girls.

Moriah was led by John Martinez’s 465 series in the boys match, while Mark Maye had a 431 series. Hannah Slattery rolled a 316 triple for the Lady Vikings, with Emily Slattery combining for a 299 series.

The Peru girls got a 575 series from Kathryn Bowman in a 4-0 win over Willsboro, as Leita Ciolek added a 562 triple, Sarah Williams a 543 and Madison Poupore a 455. Kayla Gay had a 476 series for Willsboro while Kira Crowningshield added a 449.

Northeastern Clinton got strong nights on both sides of the lanes in a split against Saranac, as Gabe Sisco rolled a 560 series, Sabrina Phair a 559, Cassidy Nixon a 556 and Josh McGoldrick a 544.

Saranac was led by Andrew Gaboriault’s 478 series, while Colby Derocher had a 452 triple and Gabby Weir had a 428 series for the girls team.