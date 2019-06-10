Ticonderoga cruises into final four

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided by Phil LaPerle Ticonderoga’s Russ Gallo hurdles the Fort Plain catcher at the plate during the sixth inning of the Sentinels’ 9-1 win June 8. Due to high school rules, Gallo was called out on the play for what was ruled as a dangerous play. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Ticonderoga Sentinels pose with the regional championship trophy. Prev Next

ALBANY | The Fort Plain varsity baseball team came into the Class C regional finals having allowed 19 runs in their 21 regular season and playoff games.

In their June 8 meeting with the Ticonderoga Sentinels, they gave up almost half that in seven innings, as Ticonderoga scored a 9-1 win over Fort Plain, unseating the No. 1 team in Class C and punching their return ticket to the NYSPHSAA baseball final four this weekend.

“We are trying to make kids baseball players and these kids are baseball players and they know the game,” Sentinel coach Dan Dorsett said of the team effort. “All of these kids have been here and they know what it is all about. They got more excited throughout the game and I knew more and more we just needed to get that first run across.”

After four scoreless innings, Terrance Benedict opened the top of the fifth with a line drive that found its way under the glove of the Fort Plain shortstop for a base hit.

“We did not get anything going in the first four innings and we really needed some baserunners,” Benedict said. “I saw the pitch and was able to put it right where it needed to be.”

Conall Tierney then reached on a walk after trying to bunt before a Carson Reeves infield single loaded the bases.

That brought leadoff hitter Jack Grinnell to the plate, who hopped a two-strike pitch between the first and second basemen and into the outfield, scoring Benedict and Tierney.

“I had two strikeouts before and to have all the zeros on the board, to see that little doink-er of a hit I had go through and plate the first two runs was a relief,” Grinnell said.

“They are a good team and to get that bit of momentum helped — it was really big,” Reeves added.

“Every kid had a good at-bat,” Dorsett said. “Even when their pitcher was strong early, the kids still had good at-bats and we were able to wear on them.

“(Jack’s) hit was all it takes,” he added. “It takes a lot for a high school kid not to try and hammer the ball but make simple contact and hit it the other way.”

Photo by Keith Lobdell Michael DuShane went 3-for-4 from the plate for Ticonderoga, driving in the fifth run of the fifth inning for the Sentinels.

Russ Gallo then stepped to the plate, launching a ball deep to right center field for a double, scoring Reeves and Grinnell. Michael DuShane followed with an RBI single to plate Gallo.

“I have always had the same goal to put the bat on the ball and I can do my thing,” Gallo said. “It took pressure off the team and we were able to relax.”

“We were playing even the first four innings and Jack’s hit was huge,” DuShane said. “It gave us momentum and we just started connecting for more hits no matter who was on the mound. I had confidence off the first hit. It was a great team effort today and we were able to beat the No. 1 team in the state.”

After scoring five runs in the top of the fifth, the Sentinels allowed a run to come across on an error, hit batter and pair of walks, but Gallo recorded a strikeout and groundout to first baseman Bryce Gautreau to end the inning and get Ticonderoga back to the plate, where they added four insurance runs with Reeves, Nick Robarge-Greene (two) and Gallo driving in runs.

“In the bottom of the fifth, coach just said to keep our heads up and keep playing our game,” Gallo said. “It is always a blast to win games like this. I am glad we got this far and hope to keep going.”

The Sentinels will now play Gananda Central from Section V Friday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School. The winner will play Saturday, June 15, at 4 p.m. at Binghamton University against either Person of Section XI or Section III’s Cooperstown.

This will be Ticonderoga’s second trip to the final four in as many years, finishing as the state runner-up last season.

“Every time we have gone to Binghamton, we have gone with a purpose, and that is what we are going to do again,” Dorsett said.

“We are not satisfied yet,” Grinnell said. “We are going to work hard every day this week and go down there with the goal to be better than we were last year.”