Ticonderoga, Moriah beat D-I foes

BEEKMANTOWN | The Ticonderoga and Moriah varsity boys basketball teams made their way north Thursday night, with both CVAC Division II teams scoring wins against their Division I hosts.

In Beekmantown, the Ticonderoga Sentinels turned around an eight-point halftime deficit as Colton Huestis scored 19 of the teams’ 39 second half points for a 58-42 win over the Eagles.

Huestis ended with 21 points in the game, while Terrance Benedict scored 19, Michael DuShane, 6, Bobby Condit, 3, Ty Schlogl, 3, Jack Grinnell, 2, Nick Robarge-Greene, 2, and Bryce Gautreau, 2.

Parker Kelly scored 21 points to lead the Eagles, while Brandon Belrose added 8, Jalen Belrose, 4, Andrew Sorrell, 4, Ian-James McCasland, 2, Keegan Munson, 2, and Mitchell French, 1.

In Peru, Moriah jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead in a 73-44 win over the Indians as Jerin Sargent scored 23 points to lead the Vikings, followed by Braden Swan with 14, Jeff Strieble, 11, Owen Fleury, 6, Scott Rice, 5, Matt Bizon, 4, Alex Larrow, 3, Maddox Blaise, 3, Austin Drake, 2, and Cody Petro, 2.

Caeden Carlo scored 13 points for the Indians, with Noah Lederman adding 10, Sean Crowley, 6, Austin Rock, 4, Peter Mazzella, 4, Tanner Spear, 3, Dylan Rickert, 2, and Jacob Breen, 2.