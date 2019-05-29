Toishi, Micheels win singles titles in tennis

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Lake Placid’s Sonja Toishi, who won the Section VII girls title as a seventh-grader in 2017, won the boys singles title May 22 as a freshman. For more photos from the tournament, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Kayla Myers returns the ball for the Chiefs as doubles partner Sidney Myers looks on. The sister duo claimed the Section VII girls doubles crown last week. For more photos from the tournament, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Schroon Lake/Bolton’s Ana Maisonville placed third at the Section VII girls tennis tournament last week. For more photos from the tournament, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Sonja Toishi and Brina Micheels met two years ago in the Section VII girls tennis championship match, with Toishi claiming her first individual sectional title.

This year, Toishi and Micheels both claimed titles, with Micheels collecting her second straight girls championship with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Beekmantown’s Rylee Fesette in a rematch of the 2018 finals.

Meanwhile, Toishi claimed the Section VII boys title, defeating Plattsburgh High’s Sebastian Bonnabesse 6-4, 7-6 (7-1), winning each set she played in the tournament.

INDIANS, HORNETS TEAM CHAMPS

The Peru boys tennis team claimed the Section VII title as well, as Austin Davis placed third overall in singles, while the team of Tanner Spear and Gabe Nuzzo scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over the Saranac duo of Jake Nolan and Hunter Provost to win the Section VII doubles title.

In the girls competition, Micheels’ win helped Plattsburgh High capture the Section VII team title, while Ana Maisonville of Schroon Lake/Bolton placed third in singles.

Saranac sisters Kayla and Sidney Myers teamed together for the sectional tournament, scoring the doubles championship with a 6-0, 6-2 win over the Seton Catholic team of Abby Boule and Haley Murnane. The Myers sisters advanced to the finals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the top-seeded duo team of Emma Beach and Lizzie Hynes, who placed third overall.