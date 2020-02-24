Top-ranked Vikings lead the way in Class C playoffs

× Expand Jill Lobdell Braden Swan, left, of Moriah is the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs, as Luis Perez, right, and AuSable Valley are the second seed.

PLATTSBURGH | The top ranked Class C team in the state of New York is also the top ranked team in the 2020 Section VII/Class C playoffs, as Moriah will lead the playoff field starting this week.

AuSable Valley will be the second seed, followed by Northern Adirondack, Ticonderoga, Seton Catholic, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid.

Three quarterfinal games will take place Thursday, Feb. 27, with seventh seed Lake Placid traveling to second seed AVCS, sixth seed Saranac Lake at third seed NAC, and fifth seed Seton at fourth seed Ticonderoga. All games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.

The 2/7 and 3/6 quarterfinal winners will play in the semifinal round Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School, followed by the 7:45 p.m. between the 4/5 winner and top ranked Moriah.

The Section VII/Class C final will take place Saturday, March 7, 5:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

1. Moriah Vikings

New Hartford is the only team to say they have defeated Moriah this season, as the Vikings are 19-1 and on a 15-game win streak.

Braden Swan and Bryce Sprague have led the Vikings in scoring throughout the season, with Swan — who became a member of the 1,000 point scoring club — averaged 19 points per game while Sprague — who is over a third of the way to 1,000 in his sophomore season — had a 18.8 average. Maddox Blaise followed with 10.3, while Rowan Swan and Mike Rollins were key on the defensive end of the court and Will Rohrer was a key in the rotation as sixth man.

2. AuSable Valley Patriots

The 15-5 Patriots are one bad quarter from a 14-game win streak, but Moriah was able to outscore the Patriots 28-10 in their second game of the season. Still, the Patriots enter the postseason on a 10-game win streak.

Sophomore Eli Douglas averaged 17.3 per game to lead the Patriots, while Luis Perez added 10.3, Nate Doner 8.9 and Carter Matzel 8.6.

3. Northern Adirondack Bobcats

The Bobcats had a 9-10 record for the season, winning the final three games before their scheduled Feb. 24 meeting with Saranac Lake, the same team they will meet three days later in the quarterfinal round.

Cody Lambert led the Bobcats in scoring for the season, with Lucas Smart and Tommy Bergeron also had strong nights in the scoring column.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga's Brock Huestis.

4. Ticonderoga Sentinels

The Sentinels enter the playoffs with a 5-15 record, but have lost their last four games heading into the playoffs.

Brock Huestis, Braden Perry, Terrence Benedict and Monty Benedict for a core of players for the Sentinels along with Brayton Molina, Conall Tierney, Connor Yaw and Zane Ott.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Seton Catholic's Alex Coupal.

5. Seton Catholic Knights

For the first time as a member of the MVAC, the Knights do not come into the playoffs as the league champion, sporting an 11-9 record, going 2-3 in their last five.

Alex Coupal (20.7) has been the leading scorer throughout the second half of the season for the Knights, complimenting Foster Ovios (14.3) and Tom Murray (14.1). Junior Kolbee LaPoint has also had a strong second half to the season.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake's Nate McCarthy

6. Saranac Lake Red Storm

The 3-16 Red Storm are currently on a nine game losing streak heading into their double header (Feb. 24, Feb. 27) game against NAC.

Nate McCarthy (12.7) and Landon Faubert (10.2) were the Red Storm’s double-digit scorers throughout the season, while Brady Yando (7.7) and Zach Churco (5.6) were over five a game.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lake Placid's Matt Brandes.

7. Lake Placid Blue Bombers

The Blue Bombers are 3-2 in their last five games with an overall record of 7-11 on the season.

While Jack Armstrong (9.3) was the leading scorer for the Blue Bombers in the early part of the season, help has shown up from team leading scorer Matt Brandes (10.7) and Nick Marvin (9.4). Zach Gavin and Adnan Cecunjanin also average over five points a game.