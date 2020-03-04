Top-ranked Vikings onto sectional finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Will Rohrer of Moriah drives to basket against Seton Catholic’s Foster Ovios in the Section VII/Class C playoffs Tuesday.

BEEKMANTOWN | The No. 1 Moriah Vikings jumped out to a 34-15 first quarter lead as the trio of Braden Swan, Bryce Sprague and Maddox Blaise each scored over 20 in the Vikings’ 90-64 win over fifth seed Seton Catholic in the Section VII/Class C semifinals Tuesday.

Blaise finished with 23 points, while Swan had 22 and Sprague 20.

“Everything was open,” said Blaise. “We ran the floor and got a lot of open looks. Running the floor was key.”

“Sprague and Maddox, along with the rest of my team, were setting me up with a lot of open looks tonight and I just went with it,” said Swan. “We played as one, played good defense and got a lot of rebounds.”

“We ran the floor and they couldn’t keep up with us,” added Sprague. “We could do that in every game if we put our minds to it. Rebounds were key.”

Moriah coach Brian Cross gave credit to Seton Catholic for their performance.

“I am so impressed with how the Seton kids play without a lot of depth and stuff and how well they played,” Cross said. “Larry (Converse) does a great job with them for sure. If they had some more numbers, they would be dangerous without a doubt.”

Cross added the Vikings have work to do in order to get the rust off from a long winter break layoff.

“We didn’t rebound as well as I hoped for, but for not playing a game since Valentine's Day except for some scrimmages. I was happy with the way we played today,” said Cross. “We cleaned some things up. Saturday will be fun.”

Rowan Swan added seven points for the Vikings, while Matt Diehl scored five, Cody Petro five and Will Rohrer two.

For the Knights, Tom Murray scored a game-high 29 points in the loss, while Foster Ovios added 16, Alex Coupal 15, Gary Li two and Kolbee LaPoint two.

The Vikings now face second seed AuSable Valley for the Section VII/Class C boys championship, to be played Saturday, 5:15 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.