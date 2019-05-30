Top seeds advance in Class D baseball

× Riley Hansen had a pair of hits for Chazy as it advanced to the Section VII/Class D championship game Saturday, where it will face Bolton/Schroon Lake.

CHAZY | After sharing the MVAC title with matching records in the regular season, the Chazy Eagles and Bolton/Schroon Lake will meet to decide who the top team in Section VII/Class D is, after the Eagles scored a 9-1 win over Wells and Bolton/Schroon edged fellow MVAC tri-champion Crown Point, 2-1, Wednesday.

The Class D title game is set to take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field at SUNY Plattsburgh.

EAGLES CRUISE

Ben Norcross struck out nine before being relieved with the Eagles holding a 7-1 lead in an eventual 9-1 over Wells.

Norcross added a double and triple on offense, while Riley Hansen had a double and single and Matt Parent had a double.

SCHROON/BOLTON HOLDS OFF PANTHERS

Andrew Pelkey starred on both sides of the diamond for Bolton/Schroon Lake, scoring the first of two runs on a Collin Bresnahan single while striking out 12 batters and allowing only two hits over seven innings as the team advanced to the sectional finals.

Cian Bresnahan had the other RBI for Bolton/Schroon Lake, while adding a double to their six-hit attack.

Andrew DuShane connected on a RBI double for Crown Point in the seventh, while Noah Spaulding struck out 12 batters in a complete-game effort for the Panthers.